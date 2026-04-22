The friendship comedy is an absolute hallmark of television, whether it be the chaos of Friends or Adults, the heartfelt connections on New Girl, or the workplace comedy that leads to unexpected friendships like Parks and Rec. Well, on the heels of her hit comedy The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling is bringing us a new comedy about five friends in New York City who are literally just trying to make it to 30. Yeah, relatable.

Here's everything we know about Not Suitable For Work, coming to Hulu soon.

Where can I watch Not Suitable For Work? Hulu Not Suitable For Work is premiering on Hulu on June 2, 2026. The first week will debut three episodes, followed by two episodes every week.

What is Not Suitable For Work about? Hulu The show follows a group of friends in their 20s living in Murray Hill (near the Empire State Building) who are obsessed with work, and hoping that personal happiness will follow any professional success they can manage. If I've learned anything from my 20s, it's that it's a decade of figuring your life out, and figuring out who you actually are. So I have no doubt this show will have a lot of ups and downs as these characters navigate adulthood.

Who's in the Not Suitable For Work cast? Hulu Not Suitable For Work stars Ella Hunt (Dickinson), Avantika (Mean Girls), Nicholas Duvernay (The White Lotus), Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Marverick), Ego Nwodim (SNL), Harry Richardson (The Gilded Age), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Laura Bell Bundy, Will Angus, Jack Martin, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

What is Not Suitable For Work slang? Hulu Not suitable for work (or not safe for work, always abbreviated as NSFW), refers to content that shouldn't be viewed in public environments. More often than not, it's inappropriate content.

What else do I need to know? Hulu The show is from creator Mindy Kaling (who you'll know from The Office and The Mindy Project) and showrunner Charlie Grandy (The Sex Lives of College Girls), both of whom are executive producers. Howard Klein is also an EP.

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