Stay professional.

6 “Outdated” Workwear Trends To Avoid Wearing To The Office

Outdated Workwear Trends
Cora Pursely / Dupe
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 24, 2025
Workwear is always evolving, and you may not realize that some once-popular office outfitstaples are starting to feel a little… outdated. From stiff shoulder pads to dramatic bell bottoms and more, these 6 “outdated” workwear trends have long been replaced by more modern alternatives. If your work wardrobe could use a refresh, it’s time to ditch these retro pieces.

Scroll on for the top 6 “outdated” workwear trends you should stop wearing to the office – plus some stylish suggestions on what to wear instead.

Blazer With Shoulder Pads

Urban Outfitters

1. Shoulder pads

Once a power-dressing staple of the 1980s, oversized shoulder pads are no longer considered chic, and we rarely see them on anyone these days.

The exaggerated look that shoulder pads gave may have been stylish in decades past, but nowadays, blazers and jackets with subtle shoulder structuring (or even a baggy fit) are more flattering and appropriate for the office.

Bell Bottoms

Free People

2. Bell bottoms

Bell bottoms are awesome, but there’s truly a time and place for them if you’re going to be sporting them in the present day – and it’s not during work hours! Popular in the ‘70s, bell bottom pants created a dramatic flare that isn’t always practical or professional.

Their exaggerated shape can feel too retro or even too casual for modern work settings. Perhaps save your flares for a friendly happy hour or disco-themed party!

Pleated Trousers

Lululemon

3. Pleated trousers

Pleatedtrousersare another “outdated” workwear trend we’re happy aren’t popular anymore. Many older trouser styles were excessively baggy and did nothing to flatter your silhouette. Plus, the dramatic pleat was just so extra.

Frilly Tie-Front Blouse

Free People

4. Frilly tie-front blouses

Frilly tie-front blouses could be seen at just about every woman’s desk back in the day, but these ultra-femme tops are simply too busy and overly decorative for today's workwear trends. While cute, they’re not necessarily streamlined for the professional look.

Instead, workers are wearing elevated basics and layering them with tailored blazers or cardigans!

Pencil Skirt

Quince

5. Pencil skirts

We definitely favor any kind of skirt over a pencil skirt, mostly because they can be extremely tight and restrict any movement.

Too short (or too long) pencil skirts might have been poppin’ in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but now they’re downright inappropriate for a professional setting. Try a midi slip skirt or maxi pleated style to stay chic these days!

Oversized Glasses

Amazon

6. Oversized glasses

Oversized glasses are iconic if you’re making a modern fashion statement – but that’s not exactly warranted in the office. While large, chunky glasses were trendy in the ‘70s, they can drown out your face and appear outdated, especially in a corporate setting.

