Workwear is always evolving, and you may not realize that some once-popular office outfitstaples are starting to feel a little… outdated. From stiff shoulder pads to dramatic bell bottoms and more, these 6 “outdated” workwear trends have long been replaced by more modern alternatives. If your work wardrobe could use a refresh, it’s time to ditch these retro pieces.

Scroll on for the top 6 “outdated” workwear trends you should stop wearing to the office – plus some stylish suggestions on what to wear instead.

Urban Outfitters 1. Shoulder pads Once a power-dressing staple of the 1980s, oversized shoulder pads are no longer considered chic, and we rarely see them on anyone these days. The exaggerated look that shoulder pads gave may have been stylish in decades past, but nowadays, blazers and jackets with subtle shoulder structuring (or even a baggy fit) are more flattering and appropriate for the office.

Free People 2. Bell bottoms Bell bottoms are awesome, but there’s truly a time and place for them if you’re going to be sporting them in the present day – and it’s not during work hours! Popular in the ‘70s, bell bottom pants created a dramatic flare that isn’t always practical or professional. Their exaggerated shape can feel too retro or even too casual for modern work settings. Perhaps save your flares for a friendly happy hour or disco-themed party!

Lululemon 3. Pleated trousers Pleatedtrousersare another “outdated” workwear trend we’re happy aren’t popular anymore. Many older trouser styles were excessively baggy and did nothing to flatter your silhouette. Plus, the dramatic pleat was just so extra.

Free People 4. Frilly tie-front blouses Frilly tie-front blouses could be seen at just about every woman’s desk back in the day, but these ultra-femme tops are simply too busy and overly decorative for today's workwear trends. While cute, they’re not necessarily streamlined for the professional look. Instead, workers are wearing elevated basics and layering them with tailored blazers or cardigans!

Quince 5. Pencil skirts We definitely favor any kind of skirt over a pencil skirt, mostly because they can be extremely tight and restrict any movement. Too short (or too long) pencil skirts might have been poppin’ in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but now they’re downright inappropriate for a professional setting. Try a midi slip skirt or maxi pleated style to stay chic these days!

Amazon 6. Oversized glasses Oversized glasses are iconic if you’re making a modern fashion statement – but that’s not exactly warranted in the office. While large, chunky glasses were trendy in the ‘70s, they can drown out your face and appear outdated, especially in a corporate setting.

