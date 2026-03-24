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Emily Bader & Logan Lerman Are Starring in '13 Going on 30' Reboot at Netflix

13 going on 30 reboot netflix emily bader logan lerman
Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video/Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 24, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Netflix announced on March 24 that Emily Bader (People We Meet on Vacation) and Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) would lead a brand new reboot of Jennifer Garner's 13 Going on 30 from PWMOV director Brett Haley. Now, why are rebooting a beloved movie instead of just creating a brand new rom-com? Or adapting a story like my favorite rom-com of all time, Just For the Summer by Abby Jiminez? I'm not sure.

But even if I'm feeling hesitant, I know that Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will have incredible chemistry AND do an incredible job. So, let's break down the announcement.

Here's everything we know about Netflix's new 13 Going on 30 movie.

Wait, so are we getting a new 13 Going on 30?

jennifer garner and mark ruffalo in 13 going on 30 movie

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Yes, we're getting a brand new 13 Going on 30 reboot from Netflix. Director Brett Haley told Deadline, “13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films."

"Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility," he said in the statement. "Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful. I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

mark ruffalo 13 going on 30 cast

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

We don't have specific details yet, meaning we don't know if it's an exact reboot or a new version of the original idea, but Hannah Marks and Flora Greeson are behind the script.

Logan Lerman and Emily Bader will star in the film as its romantic leads. One of my favorite things about the original 13 Going on 30 is how tangible the environment is. 2004 New York, and especially an early 2000's magazine office, is such a dream, and I'm so interested to see how Netflix updates that for the reboot.

Let us know what you think about the 13 Going on 30 reboot on Facebook.

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