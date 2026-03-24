Netflix announced on March 24 that Emily Bader (People We Meet on Vacation) and Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) would lead a brand new reboot of Jennifer Garner's 13 Going on 30 from PWMOV director Brett Haley. Now, why are rebooting a beloved movie instead of just creating a brand new rom-com? Or adapting a story like my favorite rom-com of all time, Just For the Summer by Abby Jiminez? I'm not sure.

But even if I'm feeling hesitant, I know that Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will have incredible chemistry AND do an incredible job. So, let's break down the announcement.

Here's everything we know about Netflix's new 13 Going on 30 movie.

Wait, so are we getting a new 13 Going on 30? Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Yes, we're getting a brand new 13 Going on 30 reboot from Netflix. Director Brett Haley told Deadline, “13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films." "Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility," he said in the statement. "Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful. I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group We don't have specific details yet, meaning we don't know if it's an exact reboot or a new version of the original idea, but Hannah Marks and Flora Greeson are behind the script. Logan Lerman and Emily Bader will star in the film as its romantic leads. One of my favorite things about the original 13 Going on 30 is how tangible the environment is. 2004 New York, and especially an early 2000's magazine office, is such a dream, and I'm so interested to see how Netflix updates that for the reboot.

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