Emily Bader wow'ed us at the beginning of 2026 as Poppy in People We Meet on Vacation (which reached #1 on Netflix, by the way), but soon she's swapping her flip flops for cleats because she's set to star as Mia Hamm in a brand new soccer movie called The 99’ers at Netflix. Mia Hamm (who retired in 2004 after the 2004 Athens Olympics) is such a force to be reckoned with in the sports world, and My Lady Jane star Emily Bader is an absolute force of nature when it comes to portraying strong women onscreen. Here's everything you need to know about the movie, from the plot to the cast.

Whether you're a soccer player yourself or you just really love a good biopic, here's what we know about Netflix's The 99’ers, starring Emily Bader.

Who's starring in The 99'ers with Emily Bader? Netflix Of course, Emily Bader will lead the film as Mia Hamm, who's regarded as one of the best contemporary soccer players, like, ever. Hamm won the FIFA World Player of the Year twice, and in 1987, she became the youngest player on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team when she joined at 15 years old. Emily Bader couldn't hold back her excitement when she announced the news with a January 14 Instagram story. "Growing up playing soccer and being so inspired by @miahamm. This is a dream come true," she says in the onscreen text. The full cast of The 99'ers includes: Julia McDermott (Up Here) as Brandi Chastain

(Up Here) as Brandi Chastain Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) as Marla Messing

(Set It Up) as Marla Messing Emily Bader (People We Meet on Vacation) as Mia Hamm

(People We Meet on Vacation) as Mia Hamm Emilia Jones (CODA) as Julie Foudy

(CODA) as Julie Foudy Alessandro Nivola (Love Story) as Tony DiCicco

(Love Story) as Tony DiCicco Shaunette Renée Wilson (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) as Briana Scurry

(Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) as Briana Scurry Perry Mattfeld (The Idea of You) as Michelle Akers

(The Idea of You) as Michelle Akers Annabel O’Hagan (Fallout) as Carla Overbeck

(Fallout) as Carla Overbeck Lizzy Greene (Ransom Canyon) as Kristine Lilly

(Ransom Canyon) as Kristine Lilly Isabelle Fuhrman (The Hunger Games) as Joy Fawcett

What is the Mia Hamm movie about? Al Bello/Getty Images The Netflix movie The 99’ers will be based on Jeré Longman's 2000 book The Girls of Summer: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team and How It Changed the World from HarperPerennial. The story is all about the 1999 U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, who (spoiler!!) went on to win the World Cup final after a crazy penalty kick shootout battle with the China team.

Where can I watch The 99'ers? Netflix The 99'ers will be coming to Netflix. Considering the movie is still in the early stages of pre-production, we probably won't see it hit our screens until 2027. Stay tuned for more official release date and casting announcements!

Who else is involved? Netflix Sirens' Nicole Kassell will direct The 99'ers, while To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 writer Katie Lovejoy will write the script. TATB3 and Katie's other Netflix project Love At First Sight are some of my favorite Netflix movies in recent memory, not to mention how gagged I was at Sirens, and I can't wait to see how these two women give Emily an incredible foundation to work with. This is literally a dream team!!

Where else can I see Emily Bader? Prime Video You can currently see Emily Bader in People We Meet on Vacation (on Netflix now) and in Prime Video's My Lady Jane.

