The 7 Best Murder Mystery Book-to-Screen Adaptations on Netflix

Netflix has mastered the art of turning best-selling suspense into global hits. This genre is the best at keeping fans on the edge of their seats, inviting us to play detective from our couches as we piece together clues in the ultimate whodunit.

If you’re ready for a cozy night in, grab a throw blanket and some snacks, here are the must-watch murder mystery adaptations on the platform right now.

Here are the best murder-mystery adaptations on Netflix

IMDB The Thursday Murder Club Based on the massive best-seller by Richard Osman, this story centers on four friends in a retirement village who bond over cold cases. While the upcoming film adaptation (produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment) is one of the most anticipated releases on the horizon, the buzz is already deafening. With a powerhouse cast including Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, this story promises the perfect blend of heart, comedy, and high-stakes mystery.

IMDB The Woman in Cabin 10 Keira Knightley returns to the spotlight in this gripping adaptation of Ruth Ware’s smash-hit novel. The story follows a journalist trying to recover from a traumatic break-in by taking a luxury cruise assignment. The peace is short-lived, however, when she witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard—only to find that every guest is accounted for and no one believes her. It’s a chilling, nautical, and twisty adventure that defines the "unreliable narrator" trope.

IMDB Fool Me Once Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) is grieving the sudden murder of her husband, Joe. But the plot thickens when she sees him on her "nanny cam" days after his funeral. Has her entire life been a lie, or is something much more sinister at play? This Harlan Coben limited series is famous for its breakneck pacing and a final reveal that leaves viewers stunned.

IMDB Missing You If you enjoy Fool Me Once, this is your next mandatory watch. Released in early 2025, Missing You is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation to hit the platform. Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) is scrolling through a dating app when she suddenly sees the face of her fiancé, who disappeared without a trace 11 years ago. His reappearance forces her to reopen the mystery of her father’s past murder and uncovers a massive conspiracy. It’s classic Coben: fast-paced, emotionally charged, and full of "wait, what?" moments

IMDB The Seven Dials Mystery For fans of "cozy" period mysteries, Netflix recently added this three-episode limited series based on the 1929 Agatha Christie novel. Set in 1925 England, a posh country house party goes horribly wrong when a practical joke ends in a suspicious death. It features an "unexpected detective" in the form of the young, adventurous Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (played by Mia McKenna-Bruce), alongside heavy hitters like Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. It’s the perfect "one-sitting" binge for a rainy afternoon.

IMDB You If you haven’t met Joe Goldberg yet, consider this your invitation. Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, this series follows a serial killer who justifies his crimes through the lens of a "hopeless romantic." While it started as a psychological thriller, Season 4 pivots into a full-blown "whodunit" in London, paying homage to classic Agatha Christie tropes while maintaining the show's signature dark wit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Netflix news!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.