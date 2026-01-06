8 Iconic '80s Movies That Every 'Stranger Things' Fan Needs To See In 2026

Anyone else feeling that intense desire to hop in a time machine and head back to the 1980s? If so, you’re definitely not alone. While there’s unfortunately no way for us to transport to that sun-drenched time period (yet), there are a ton of iconic movies from this decade that are so Stranger Things-coded.

It’s the perfect way to fill up the empty void, now that the series has reached an end. Here are the best films that are perfect for fans who want more of that Duffer Brothers cinema gold.

Scroll to see all the '80s movies Stranger Things Fans things will love!

Columbia Pictures Stand By Me — Stream on Netflix If you haven’t seen the movie Stand By Me, based on the Stephen King novella, The Body, drop everything you’re doing. This heartwarming coming-of-age film, directed by the late Rob Reiner, follows a group of friends as they embark upon an adventure to find a dead body while overcoming the pain of their home lives. It’s the ultimate found-family film, where your true family is the one you create through your friendships.

New World Pictures Heathers — Stream on Tubi Winona Ryder fans, stand up! We’ve got Joyce Byers in the house, as she tries to navigate the tumultuous depths of high school. The film explores the dangers of high school cliques as Ryder’s character Veronica, falls in love with a killer and soon realizes he’s way too out of his mind for her.

Universal Pictures The Breakfast Club — Stream on My favorite trope in TV and movies is a ragtag bunch of misfits who definitely shouldn’t be socializing, let alone allowed in the same room. This movie explores what happens when polar opposites, each from a different social group, come together during Saturday detention. It’s a lot like some of the unlikely friendships that unfolded throughout Stranger Things.

Universal Pictures Back To The Future — Stream on AMC+ Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn’t get more Stranger Things than this. It’s got everything from Sci-Fi drama to period piece backdrops, which is what the Duffer Brothers series is all about.

Paramount Pictures Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — Stream on Paramount+ In this classic John Hughes hit, the only real monster they have to fight against is the monotony of suburbia. Will Ferris and Sloan be able to help Cameron out of his depressive episode by ditching school?

Disney Splash — Stream on Disney+ Splash stars Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah as two people who were never supposed to fall in love. That is, Hanks is a regular old New York businessman, while Hannah is secretly a mermaid. Opposites attract in this classic ‘80s film, where everything is not as it seems. Fun fact: The name Madison was widely popularized due to its use in this movie!

Columbia Pictures St. Elmo's Fire — Stream on Youtube TV This chaotic coming-of-age film launched Demi Moore to fame, centering on a group of friends navigating life after college. Just like Stranger Things, it focuses on a core group who lean on each other for support as they navigate life’s changes.

Amblin Entertainment The Goonies — Stream on Prime Video The Goonies is another popular film that inspired The Duffer Brothers. It has the same adventure elements as the Netflix series and even stars Sean Astin, who made his Stranger Things debut in season 2 as the beloved Bob Newby.

