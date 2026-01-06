Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

8 Iconic '80s Movies That Every 'Stranger Things' Fan Needs To See In 2026

Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 06, 2026
Anyone else feeling that intense desire to hop in a time machine and head back to the 1980s? If so, you’re definitely not alone. While there’s unfortunately no way for us to transport to that sun-drenched time period (yet), there are a ton of iconic movies from this decade that are so Stranger Things-coded.

It’s the perfect way to fill up the empty void, now that the series has reached an end. Here are the best films that are perfect for fans who want more of that Duffer Brothers cinema gold.

Scroll to see all the '80s movies Stranger Things Fans things will love!

Wil Wheaton in Stand by Me

Columbia Pictures

Stand By Me — Stream on Netflix

If you haven’t seen the movie Stand By Me, based on the Stephen King novella, The Body, drop everything you’re doing. This heartwarming coming-of-age film, directed by the late Rob Reiner, follows a group of friends as they embark upon an adventure to find a dead body while overcoming the pain of their home lives. It’s the ultimate found-family film, where your true family is the one you create through your friendships.

Winona Ryder, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, and Kim Walker in Heathers

New World Pictures

Heathers — Stream on Tubi

Winona Ryder fans, stand up! We’ve got Joyce Byers in the house, as she tries to navigate the tumultuous depths of high school. The film explores the dangers of high school cliques as Ryder’s character Veronica, falls in love with a killer and soon realizes he’s way too out of his mind for her.

Molly Ringwald in The Breakfast Club

Universal Pictures

The Breakfast Club — Stream on

My favorite trope in TV and movies is a ragtag bunch of misfits who definitely shouldn’t be socializing, let alone allowed in the same room. This movie explores what happens when polar opposites, each from a different social group, come together during Saturday detention. It’s a lot like some of the unlikely friendships that unfolded throughout Stranger Things.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future

Universal Pictures

Back To The Future — Stream on AMC+

Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn’t get more Stranger Things than this. It’s got everything from Sci-Fi drama to period piece backdrops, which is what the Duffer Brothers series is all about.

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck in Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Paramount Pictures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — Stream on Paramount+

In this classic John Hughes hit, the only real monster they have to fight against is the monotony of suburbia. Will Ferris and Sloan be able to help Cameron out of his depressive episode by ditching school?

Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah in Splash

Disney

Splash — Stream on Disney+

Splash stars Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah as two people who were never supposed to fall in love. That is, Hanks is a regular old New York businessman, while Hannah is secretly a mermaid. Opposites attract in this classic ‘80s film, where everything is not as it seems.

Fun fact: The name Madison was widely popularized due to its use in this movie!

Rob Lowe in St. Elmo's Fire

Columbia Pictures

St. Elmo's Fire — Stream on Youtube TV

This chaotic coming-of-age film launched Demi Moore to fame, centering on a group of friends navigating life after college. Just like Stranger Things, it focuses on a core group who lean on each other for support as they navigate life’s changes.

The Goonies

Amblin Entertainment

The Goonies — Stream on Prime Video

The Goonies is another popular film that inspired The Duffer Brothers. It has the same adventure elements as the Netflix series and even stars Sean Astin, who made his Stranger Things debut in season 2 as the beloved Bob Newby.

