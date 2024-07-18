'Dirty Dancing' And 'High School Musical 2' Are Basically The Same Movie And We Need To Talk About It
It's safe to say that watching Dirty Dancing for the first time changed my life. I'm a huge fan of 80s movies, and I knew as soon as I saw Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey dance to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" that MY life would never be the same. But it also felt somewhat familiar, like trying to remember a dream. It wasn't until I rewatched a clip from High School Musical 2 (and realized Kenny Ortega was involved in both movies) that it hit me: despite a few plot differences, Dirty Dancing & High School Musical 2 are basically the same movie! Let me explain.
First, let's get our casts straight. We have our beloved Lead, which in High School Musical 2's case is Zac Efron's Troy, while Dirty Dancing has Jennifer Grey's Baby. Our Love Interest is, of course, Vanessa Hudgens' Gabriella and Patrick Swayze's Johnny. And finally, we have who I'm calling our Nepo Baby: Ashley Tisdale's Sharpay and Lonny Price's Neil.
So we start off with our Lead jetting off on a summer resort holiday. They're excited for a new adventure surrounded by their loved ones, but have no idea exactly what kind of summer awaits them. They also quickly become more comfortable around the resort's working staff than the wealthier guests.
However, it doesn't take long for our Lead to be singled out by the resort's Nepo Baby, who's admittedly a little spoiled and is very involved in resort life. The Nepo Baby tirelessly pursues the Lead, despite the fact the latter is harboring major L-O-V-E for a member of the staff.
The Nepo Baby, and even some of the supervisors, aren't afraid to let the staff know exactly who's on top, which, of course, makes the employees feel horrible. However, the staff in both Dirty Dancing & High School Musical 2 have plenty of dance parties to boost morale.
The resort is buzzing about the big end-of-summer talent show, but the Lead starts to become distracted by new opportunities presented to them. And as the opportunities evolve, the Love Interest starts to feel like they don't fit in the Lead's world anymore.
Talent show prep is moving along nicely, until the staff learns they're not allowed to participate with the big number they had prepared. After manipulation and accusations, our Love Interest leaves (and for HSM2, we get a heartbreaking rendition of "I Gotta Go My Own Way." I SOBBED the first time I heard this song). Our Lead feels dejected, and has no idea what to do from here.
Needless to say, without the Love Interest or the staff taking part in the talent show, the evening is way less fun than our Lead hoped. They attend the talent show anyway, and are shocked when the Love Interest returns! With a number that knocks the club's socks off! Everyone has a great night, and the summer comes to a close.
Now, obviously, there are some differences between the two movies. Dirty Dancing has a scummy boyfriend & abortion plotline, while High School Musical 2 spends quite a lot of time with arguments over a basketball scholarship and a baseball game-turned-dance-off.
But with the summer resort & talent show of it all, finding the similarities was too good to pass up! The shot of Chad, Taylor, and the rest of the Wildcats dancing up the aisles during "Everyday" is such a core memory from my childhood, and every time I watch Johnny lead the Kellerman's staff during "Time of My Life," I get goosebumps. These are two summer movies I will always rewatch.
Are you a fan of High School Musical 2 and Dirty Dancing? I, for one, am convinced Kenny Ortega can do no wrong. Follow us on Facebook for more nostalgic pop culture stories!
