Say goodbye to the Upside Down, and hello shows that are oh-so right!

The 8 Best Shows to Stream Now That 'Stranger Things' Is Officially Over

Bre Avery
By Bre Avery Jan 05, 2026
I’m not ashamed to say it: That Stranger Things series finale had me sobbing like a baby. I’m gonna miss all the wild adventures in Hawkins, Indiana, like biking around with the ragtag bunch of misfits, while defeating evil forces. I don’t know where I’ll be without Joyce Byers’ maternal warmth or Steve Harrington’s comedic relief. It has me wondering: how will I ever fill that Stranger Things void?

Fortunately, there are a handful of shows that have the same vibe as the fan-favorite Duffer Brothers series to fill our universal void. Here’s the ultimate list.

Scroll to see all the shows like Stranger Things we're binging next!

The cast of It: Welcome to Derry

HBO Max

IT: Welcome To Derry — Stream on HBO Max

It’s no secret that Stranger Things is heavily inspired by Stephen King’s epic 1986 novel, IT. Both center around a group of friends in a small, unassuming town, who are the only ones capable of defeating the deadly monster. The reboot films even star Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as a member of the Losers Club.

In fact, the parallels to these stories are so similar because the Duffer Brothers initially wanted to make the IT movie franchise themselves. When Hollywood execs rejected them, they decided to make their own original storyline. Thus, Stranger Things was born!

In October 2025, Andy Muschiettie, who directed the 2017 and 2019 two-part IT adaptation, released a new prequel series, IT: Welcome To Derry. With Stranger Things officially over, now is a great time to catch up with Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the new HBO Max series.

James Marsden and Odessa Young in The Stand

Robert Falconer/CBS

The Stand — Stream on Paramount+

Here’s another iconic series based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel. The story follows the aftermath of a deadly virus that kills 99% of the world’s population. Will the remaining 1% get along? (Spoiler alert: They can’t get along to save their lives.) If you’re really in the binge-watching mood, check out the 1994 mini-series and the 2020 reboot.

Sophia Lillis in I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix

I Am Not Okay With This — Stream on Netflix

Being a bullied high schooler is hard enough on its own, but what happens when you add magical powers into the mix? This heartwarming series about inner strength and friendship is very Stranger Things-esque and sure to fill the void for fans of the show. It also stars IT actors Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff and draws inspiration from Stephen King’s Carrie.

Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus

Apple TV

Pluribus — Stream on Apple TV

If you love the Stranger Things dynamic of a small, unassuming town that’s secretly brimming with sci-fi danger, you’re gonna love Pluribus. Written by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, you know you’re in for something special here.

Emilijia Baranac and Igby Rigney in The Midnight Club

Netflix

The Midnight Club — Stream on Netflix

This frightening, limited-run series is set in a hospice facility and follows a group of friends with terminal illnesses. The group meets every night to tell scary stories and to make a pact that whoever dies must try to contact the group from the other side. It certainly has the spooky factor of Stranger Things as well as the tight-knit friend group that we all fell in love with.

adam scott and britt lower in severance

Apple TV

Severance — Stream on Apple TV

Corporate monotony meets fantastical whimsy in this award-winning series directed by Ben Stiller. Just like Stranger Things, everything is not what it seems in this series.

elizabeth olsen in wandavision

Marvel Studios/Disney

Wandavision — Stream on Disney+

Here’s another iconic series where unnatural powers lurk in the middle-of-nowhere suburbia. It has the same quirky charm as Stranger Things and is sure to help fill the void.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

20th Century Fox Television

Buffy The Vampire Slayer — Stream on Hulu

Another classic about high schoolers who have to worry about math homework, newfound zits, and defeating evil monsters. You know, the usual. It is a staple of the late 90s and early 2000s, and a reboot series is currently in the works, making now the perfect time to catch up on the seven original seasons.

