Modern Fertility CEO Afton Vechery Teaches Brit About Fertility
Afton Vechery, CEO and Co-Founder of Modern Fertility, is trying to empower women by giving them easy access to the information they need to make decisions about their own reproductive health. She chats with Brit and Anj about the cultural stigma surrounding fertility and what women really need to know. Listen in as Brit reveals her own fertility results during the episode.
This podcast was recorded pre-COVID but may be even more relevant now, since you can take the Modern Fertility test from the comfort of your home. Whether you're considering motherhood or simply curious about your reproductive health, this episode is a great listen for women of all ages and stages.
