Aimee Lou Wood Just Clapped Back At That "Mean And Unfunny" 'SNL' Sketch

The White Lotus season 3 totally took over the internet during its run, as did Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) — even before we learned she didn't make it out of the season finale alive. While the Sex Education actress, whose teeth have been the topic of online chatter (yes, you read that right), admitted it's been cool to see the reaction to her natural teeth, and that refusing veneers makes her feel "a bit rebellious," fans think a recent episode of SNL took the commentary too far — and Aimee agrees.

Aimee Lou Wood says SNL making fun her teeth was "cheap."

SNL spoofed White Lotus with a sketch called "The White POTUS," replacing the Ratliffs with Donald Trump and Melania Trump, and Walton Goggins' character Rick with RFK Jr. However, Sarah Sherman did portray Chelsea from HBO's hit show in the "sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970’s misogyny," as one viewer said.

And Aimee admitted in her Instagram stories that “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo.”

“Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” she continued (via THR). “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a [more clever], more nuanced, less cheap way?”

The "cheap" sketch includes Sarah Sherman saying a couple lines like "Fluoride, what’s that? Oh look, a monkey!”

“I am not thin skinned,” Aimee said. However, “the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth."

“At least get the accent right, seriously," she said. "I respect accuracy, even if it’s mean." (The actress later revealed SNL has since apologized).