Aimee Lou Wood Finally Revealed Her True Feelings On Walton Goggins Amid Feud Rumors

The White Lotus' Chelsea and Rick are together forever — or at least, that’s what we thought. Rumors are swirling that The White Lotus cast members Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins are feuding IRL after the season finale. Why exactly does the internet think the duo are no longer the best of friends? We did some very important sleuthing to find out.

Here's everything we know about those Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins feud rumors.

Walton Goggins refused to talk about the rumored feud, while Aimee Lou Wood praised him. During an interview with The London Times, Walton said he was "not gonna have that conversation" when asked if he'd had a falling out with Aimee Lou Wood, while his American publicist said, “We’re not going there, thank you” and his British one added "Next question." “There is no conversation to be had about that," Walton added when asked about Aimee again. "Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.” However at the Met Gala, Aimee didn't hesitate to admit how much she “loved working with” Walton. “It was the best thing ever,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s going to be incredible doing SNL, it’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins unfollowed (then refollowed) each other on Instagram. According to this Reddit thread, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram a couple weeks ago. There’s some speculation that Goggins blocked Wood on the social media platform, due to the fact her activity on his profile (comments and likes from previous posts) have mysteriously disappeared. Comments from Goggins, however, are still available to view on Wood’s posts. The second hint that something bad is afoot comes from Walton’s Instagram. The actor seemingly posts pictures with Aimee, but doesn’t tag her account like he does the other cast members. One example being this carousel post surrounding the finale, in which nearly every cast member is tagged but Aimee. The second example being this emotional ode to his and Wood’s characters, which again, leaves out Aimee’s tag. However he did give her her flowers in the post by writing, “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner…a journey I will never forget.” However as of May 6, these two are following each other again!

​Apparently, Walton skipped the 'White Lotus' finale party. Goggins was also missing at the finale party, where the majority of the cast, including Aimee, watched the last episode together. The Sex Education actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she “was sad that Walton wasn’t there because it was something that we did together, but also it’s so f—king Rick and Chelsea.” She added, “Like, of course Walton had to watch it alone and of course I had to watch it in the group because there is so much Aimee in Chelsea and so much Walton in Rick.”

​Jason Isaacs confirmed behind-the-scenes 'White Lotus' cast drama. In conjunction with all of this circumstantial Instagram evidence, Jason Isaacs did insinuate there was drama behind-the-scenes. The Harry Potter actor recently told Vulturein an interview, “Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.” So, we’ll let you do with this information what you will. At least we'll always have Rick and Chelsea in our (broken) hearts.

What do you think about these Aimee Lou Wood & Walton Goggins feud rumors? Tell us all your White Lotus hot takes on Facebook.