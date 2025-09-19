It'll be here before you know it!
'SNL' Season 51: We Finally Know Who's Hosting The Premiere!
SNL finally confirmed the first three hosts & performers for the upcoming 51st season, which is premiering on NBC October 4, 2025. Fans of the show were wondering if Taylor Swift would host the premiere in honor of her new album The Life of a Showgirl — and we finally have the answer.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the SNL season 51 cast, hosts, and musical performances.
Will there be a 51st season of Saturday Night Live?
Will Heath/NBC
Yes, SNL season 51 is coming this fall! SNL50 was a huge deal last year, so it'll be fun to continue the celebration.
Where can I watch SNL season 51?
Will Heath/NBC
Saturday Night Life season 51 is coming to NBC on October 4, 2025. Each 90-minute episode begins at 11:30 PM so feel free to drink some coffee beforehand ;).
Who are the SNL season 51 hosts?
Will Heath/NBC
Bad Bunny is the SNL season 51 premiere host with musical guest Doja Cat! Here's the rest of the lineup:
- Bad Bunny will host season 51, episode 1 with musical guest Doja Cat.
- Amy Poehler will host season 51, episode 2 with musical guest Role Model.
- Sabrina Carpenter will host and perform as musical guest on season 51, episode 3.
Who will not be returning to SNL season 51?
Will Heath/NBC
I won't lie — we lost a lot of good SNL cast members after SNL50. Here's who won't be returning:
- Devon Walker
- Emil Wakim
- Michael Longfellow
- Heidi Gardner
- Ego Nwodim
Who is the new cast of SNL season 51?
Andrew Thomas/Cobey Arner/Jim Cambridge
But the Saturday Night Live cast still features icons like Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Chloe Fineman and there are some new faces we'll get to see as well:
- Tommy Brennan
- Jeremy Culhane
- Kam Patterson
- Veronika Slowikowska
- Ben Marshall
How many episodes are in Saturday Night Live season 51?
Will Heath/NBC
Saturday Night Live usually runs through the fall, takes a break for the holidays, and then returns for the spring. It looks like this could be our schedule for the rest of 2025 (accounting for Thanksgiving, and December holidays):
- Season 51, episode 1 premieres on NBC October 4, 2025
- Season 51, episode 2 premieres on NBC October 11, 2025
- Season 51, episode 3 premieres on NBC October 18, 2025
- Season 51, episode 4 premieres on NBC November 1, 2025
- Season 51, episode 5 premieres on NBC November 8, 2025
- Season 51, episode 6 premieres on NBC November 15, 2025
- Season 51, episode 6 premieres on NBC December 6, 2025
- Season 51, episode 7 premieres on NBC December 13, 2025
- Season 51, episode 8 premieres on NBC December 20, 2025
