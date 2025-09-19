'SNL' Season 51: We Finally Know Who's Hosting The Premiere!

SNL finally confirmed the first three hosts & performers for the upcoming 51st season, which is premiering on NBC October 4, 2025. Fans of the show were wondering if Taylor Swift would host the premiere in honor of her new album The Life of a Showgirl — and we finally have the answer.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the SNL season 51 cast, hosts, and musical performances.

Will there be a 51st season of Saturday Night Live? Will Heath/NBC Yes, SNL season 51 is coming this fall! SNL50 was a huge deal last year, so it'll be fun to continue the celebration.

Where can I watch SNL season 51? Will Heath/NBC Saturday Night Life season 51 is coming to NBC on October 4, 2025. Each 90-minute episode begins at 11:30 PM so feel free to drink some coffee beforehand ;).

Who are the SNL season 51 hosts? Will Heath/NBC Bad Bunny is the SNL season 51 premiere host with musical guest Doja Cat! Here's the rest of the lineup: Bad Bunny will host season 51, episode 1 with musical guest Doja Cat .

will host season 51, episode 1 with musical guest . Amy Poehler will host season 51, episode 2 with musical guest Role Model .

will host season 51, episode 2 with musical guest . Sabrina Carpenter will host and perform as musical guest on season 51, episode 3.

Who will not be returning to SNL season 51? Will Heath/NBC I won't lie — we lost a lot of good SNL cast members after SNL50. Here's who won't be returning: Devon Walker

Emil Wakim

Michael Longfellow

Heidi Gardner

Ego Nwodim

Who is the new cast of SNL season 51? Andrew Thomas/Cobey Arner/Jim Cambridge But the Saturday Night Live cast still features icons like Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Chloe Fineman and there are some new faces we'll get to see as well: Tommy Brennan

Jeremy Culhane

Kam Patterson

Veronika Slowikowska

Ben Marshall

How many episodes are in Saturday Night Live season 51? Will Heath/NBC Saturday Night Live usually runs through the fall, takes a break for the holidays, and then returns for the spring. It looks like this could be our schedule for the rest of 2025 (accounting for Thanksgiving, and December holidays): Season 51, episode 1 premieres on NBC October 4, 2025

premieres on NBC October 4, 2025 Season 51, episode 2 premieres on NBC October 11, 2025

premieres on NBC October 11, 2025 Season 51, episode 3 premieres on NBC October 18, 2025

premieres on NBC October 18, 2025 Season 51, episode 4 premieres on NBC November 1, 2025

premieres on NBC November 1, 2025 Season 51, episode 5 premieres on NBC November 8, 2025

premieres on NBC November 8, 2025 Season 51, episode 6 premieres on NBC November 15, 2025

premieres on NBC November 15, 2025 Season 51, episode 6 premieres on NBC December 6, 2025

premieres on NBC December 6, 2025 Season 51, episode 7 premieres on NBC December 13, 2025

premieres on NBC December 13, 2025 Season 51, episode 8 premieres on NBC December 20, 2025

