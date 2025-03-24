Everyone's Losing It Over This "Genius" 'White Lotus' Season 3 Theory: "Crazy Good"

If there's anything HBO's The White Lotus season 3 has proven, it's that we need to pay attention! This season is so detailed and complicated, and it really shows off what a genius Mike White is. So it's definitely a possibility that The White Lotus season 3 theories on the internet could ring true — especially this theory that'll have you rethinking everything.

Keep reading for a mind blowing theory about Piper, Saxon, and Lochlan in The White Lotus season 3.

Does Piper Ratliff represent the Pied Piper? HBO It's not uncommon for contemporary media to pull from fairytales and legends, and TikTok user @shonagons_list highlights a connection between The White Lotus season 3's Ratliff family (Timothy, Victoria, Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan) and the Pied Piper of Hamelin, Saxony. In addition to the fact that Piper and Saxon's names both connect to the story, @shonagons_list points out that the Pied Piper "led the rats ('Ratliff') and children away from their home and to their deaths by drowning. Lochlan' means lake-place, while the name 'Victoria' suggests victory, despite her overt linguistic allusions to death (i.e. having "slept like a corpse")." The video has 1.1 million views and over 92 thousand likes at the time of reporting, and other White Lotus fans flooded the comments to discuss the theory, especially since (as one user jokes in the comments), "this is one of those TikTok theories I take to brunch and pretend I came up with it." "This is a crazy good theory," another user adds, complete with crying emojis.

This family is literally surrounded by water with the location of the resort, but Forsaken-Pattern-885 on Reddit points out how they're dressing in blues and greens, as well as nautical preppy styles. Another TikTok user says that "in the intro for S3, the name of the actor who plays Lochlan is next to an image of a boy drowning in the lake," while a third points out "In some versions of the story the only three children who survive the Pied Piper are one who is injured, one who is deaf, and one who is blind! Another reference to the hear no, see no, speak no evil!" Imagery surrounding hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil has come up multiple times with the Ratliff siblings. Since the family's already had at least one brush with death (remember Victoria interrupted Timothy's plans to end his life?) I'm wondering if these details have been a sign the whole time that the kids will make it out alive — especially since the original Pied Piper doesn't kill the children, he just leads them out of the village. "My theory is that after spending the night in the monastery, Piper realizes she can't give up her privileged life," dutchology says on Reddit. "Lochlan is freaked out by the boat incident and decides to stay for the year long intensive, maybe to cleanse himself? Piper leads her favorite brother away!"

