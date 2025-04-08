8 TV Shows To Fill 'The White Lotus' Void In Your Life

We're already feeling the void left behind by The White Lotus finale — and the devastating season 3 ending. And there's a good chance you've already started your rewatch of all three seasons, but you can only watch the same show so many times. So before The White Lotus season 4 premieres on HBO and Max, keep reading for the best shows to fill that White Lotus void. And don't forget to check out The 6 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month!

Here are the best 8 shows to watch after you finish The White Lotus season 3.

1. Nine Perfect Strangers — Stream on Hulu Vance Valitutti/Hulu This anthology show has so many elements that White Lotus fans will love. Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, the first season follows nine strangers who meet at a health and wellness resort. What starts off as a vacation morphs into something much more sinister. Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is coming soon! Nine Perfect Strangers is on Hulu and stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving.

2. The Perfect Couple — Stream on Netflix Seacia Pavao/Netflix Amelia's dream wedding turns into a nightmare when a dead body washes up on the beach in The Perfect Couple. That's definitely giving me White Lotus déjà vu — and so is seeing Meghann Fahy onscreen! Stay tuned for more news on season 2, which will follow Elin Hildebrand's book Swan Song. The Perfect Couple is on Netflix and stars Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber, Billy Howle, Ishaan Khatter, Jack Reynor, Mia Isaac, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

3. The Resort — Stream on Peacock Peacock For another vacation-gone-wrong TV show, tune into The Resort, which follows Noah and Emma who want to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a vacay — and get pulled into an unsolved missing persons case. The Resort is streaming on Peacock and stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Skyler Gisondo, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol, and Nick Offerman.

4. Temptation Island — Stream on Netflix Netflix If reality TV is more your vibe, Temptation Island might remind you of the drama and relationships in The White Lotus. In the show, couples' relationships are put to the test by heading to an island filled with singles. Temptation Island is on Netflix and stars Alexa and Lino, Shanté and Brion, Tyler and Tayler, and Ashley and Grant.

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty — Stream on Prime Video Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty is another great summer vacation vibe, and even though Belly is torn between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, you can rest assured there's no incest. Can't say the same for White Lotus (Mike White when I catch you...). Catch up on the first two installments before season 3 drops this July! The Summer I Turned Pretty is on Prime Video and stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, andJackie Chung.

6. Palm Royale — Stream on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Palm Royale also has a new season on the way! This Apple TV show follows Maxine, who wants to break into Palm Beach's high society. But the closer she gets to making that dream come true, Maxine must decide how much she's actually willing to give up. Palm Royale is on Apple TV+ and stars Kristen Wiig, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Bruce Dern, and Carol Burnett.

7. Death and Other Details — Stream on Hulu Michael Desmond/Hulu In Death and Other Details, Imogene finds herself on a Mediterranean ocean liner...and in the middle of a murder mystery. Alongside world's greatest detective Rufus Cotesworth, she has to figure out whodunit. Death and Other Details is on Hulu and stars Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Linda Edmond, Hugo Diego Garcia, Rahul Kohli, Lauren Patten, Pardis Saremi, and Angela Zhou.

8. Sirens — Stream on Netflix May 22, 2025 Netflix Netflix's brand new show Sirens follows Devon, who shows up to Michaela Kell's home to bring her sister home (and Michaela's assistant). But Michaela is much more alluring — and powerful — than she realized. Sirens is on Netflix May 22 and stars Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis, Josh Segarra, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Lauren Weedman, Jenn Lyon, Erin Neufer, and Emily Borromeo.

Dreamy summer TV isn't complete without some cute outfits! Check out 8 Sundresses That Channel Piper’s Style From The White Lotus.