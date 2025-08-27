Having an air purifier in your home keeps the air you breathe clean, silently filtering out airborne allergens, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, viruses, and even lingering smoke to ensure you and your family stay healthy year-round. Given all the hard work they put in, air purifiers can be a tad bit pricey – but now's the best time to invest in one!

Labor Day is right around the corner, meaning everything from our fave beauty brands to fall fashion picks are generously discounted. These four top-rated air purifiers are no exception, and they serve all sorts of spaces and home decor tastes.

Scroll on to find your ideal air purifier at an oh-so nice sale price before Labor Day weekend is over!

Amazon Levoit Core600S Air Purifier This pick covers large spaces up to 3,175 square feet, so it's a good one-and-done investment. You can take $40 off the original price of $300 with a coupon, which is very fair for when it comes to air purifiers that cover a lot of ground (or rather, air). It's compatible with Amazon's Alexa and a convenient mobile app, so you can customize its features, check the filter, and track your home's air quality without even having to get up off the couch. It leverages Levoit's Original Filter, which provides HEPA-grade performance in capturing tiny airborne contaminants.

Amazon Morento Smart Air Purifier This air purifier boasts a 4.4-star rating, and customers adore how seamless it is to use in their homes. It cleans air space up to 1,076 square feet using a multi-layer HEPA filter. When it's time to refresh the filter, this model will indicate for low filter life. It's also compatible with an easy-to-use mobile app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant that all allow you to schedule its filtration and check in on performance. Even with four fan speeds, it operates very quietly. It does all that and only costs $84 right now (was $160).

Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Fan Air Purifier This fancy-schmancy (and not to mention, aesthetically pleasing) air purifier from Dyson normally goes for $650, but it's on major sale for $497 right now. It's technically an air purifier and fan all in one, so it also provides a nice cooling effect during those warmer months. It automatically senses, captures, and traps the pollutants floating around the air in your home, so you don't have to do any heavy lifting past initial setup. When the filter is full, this model provides easy automatic filter-life notifications on its small screen or through the MyDyson app.

Amazon Levoit Bedroom Air Purifier You can conveniently control this model using Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or an on-the-go mobile app. It's definitely more ideal for small spaces, refreshing the air quality five times every hour in rooms as big as 183 square feet. The 3-in-1 filter removes at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, and any airborne particles to ensure cleanliness. It's currently listed for $90 with the option to apply a $20 coupon.

