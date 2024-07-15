Want To Splurge On A New Air Purifier? This Prime Day Deal Is Your Perfect Chance
This year’s Amazon Prime Day event is packed with deals on the most-coveted home appliances, and we’re beyond excited to whip out our wallets for these top 10 picks. From practical kitchen gadgets like air fryers and stand mixers to home helpers like air purifiers and humidifiers, now’s the time to finally splurge on the products you’ve been eyeing all year long, since you can save literally hundreds of dollars. Here are our favorite home appliances you just have to shop this Prime Day.
Blueair Air Purifier
$289, was $350
This air purifier has 7,703 5-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who absolutely love it for its ability to efficiently filter the dust, pollen, pet dander, and dirt from the air in their home. Even though it's a total powerhouse, it gets the job done silently, eliminating extra noise and distractions in the day-to-day. It's super easy to use since you can monitor its performance right from your phone!
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
$129, was $200
Prime Day presents the perfect opportunity to invest in an espresso machine since so many models are available at an especially low price. We love this one from Nespresso since it's a breeze to use, delivering strong coffee in the press of a button. It's able to brew for 4 different cup sizes – iced coffee included.
Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
$180, was $330
This air fryer does so much more than, well, air frying. It can also bake, broil, toast, and dehydrate whatever you toss inside. Since it cooks at speeds up to 65% faster than a traditional oven, it's gonna save you so much time on dinner during busy weeknights. Plus, that 45% off price tag is pretty nice!
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
$75, was $129
Everyone needs an Instant Pot in their life. Whether it's for hot soup on a cold winter's night or a potluck-ready dish, its 9-in-1 functionality makes anything possible. The front-facing control panel on this particular model makes the process super simple.
SodaStream Enso Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
$150, was $250
Sparkling water lovers are gonna go crazy for this $100 off Prime Day deal. The SodaStream device makes carbonating water a very easy task. Prep some bubbly water for your next cocktail, or sip it straight from the included bottle – either way, this kitchen gadget makes the everyday feel fancy.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$250, was $330
This KitchenAid stand mixer is always one of our favorite appliances that goes on sale for Prime Day. It's durable, reliable, and so handy when it comes to at-home baking projects. It's prepped and ready with 10 different speeds and attachments to meet your specific recipe needs, from savory meals to sweet treats. It's a whopping $80 off for the sales event, so if you've been eyeing it for a while, you'll definitely get som good savings on it by buying it during Prime Day.
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle
$56, was $70
This electric kettle looks and feels luxurious for such a realistic price. It has 5 pre-set temperature settings to suit your tea or coffee habit, plus the option to keep the water in it warm up to an hour. Its stainless steel construction speaks to its durability, so you can be sure it'll last you years upon years.
Levoit 6L Smart Humidifier
$64, was $80
This 6-liter humidifier has a runtime of up to 60 hours, which eliminates the need for frequent (and oftentimes pesky) refills. It refills from the top rather than the bottom (which many other models require), so you won't risk any major spills or dribbles. You can adjust its performance from anywhere using your phone, which makes usage even easier!
Vitamix Explorian Blender
$270, was $380
Smoothie people, listen up. This professional-grade blender from Vitamix sets the standard for any blending experience with 10 different speeds, precise blades, and a spacious 64-ounce container. It's designed to handle the "harder" stuff to blend, like chunky vegetables to grainy oats, still resulting in a smooth texture every time.
Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
$60, was $100
Crock-Pots are total game-changers when it comes to meal prep or cooking for a crowd. This large model steps up to the job with an 8-quart pot. Even once your dip or stew is done, this appliance keeps the contents warm so every bite feels fresh.
