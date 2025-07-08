Prior to becoming a mom, I never drank coffee on a daily basis. I didn't get the hype surrounding it because eating a hearty breakfast used to give me all the energy I needed to tackle my day. (If you listen closely, you can hear my mom-coded chuckle.)

Though I used my Keurig here and there, I fell into a daily Starbucks habit that I haven't quite been able to shake yet. Their tasty drinks felt much easier to grab and go, instead of dropping in a pod and adding creamer, hoping for that barista-made flavor. However, I finally found something that makes me feel like I'm my own at-home barista: the Ninja Espresso Machine!

Read on for my full review of the Ninja Espresso Machine!

What is the Ninja Espresso Machine? Amazon This Ninja Espresso Machine is a 3-in-1 device that allows you to make espresso, classic drip coffee, and cold brews all in one! It really goes the extra mile by letting you make the following of each: Espresso — double shot or quad shot

— double shot or quad shot Drip coffee — classic, rich, or over ice

Cold brew — cold pressed espresso or cold brew coffee Depending on your mood, you can brew any drink size from 6 to 18 ounces. It's like the grandmother of coffee makers IMO — she really can do it all, and then some!

What kind of features does the Ninja Espresso Machine have? Jasmine Williams What features doesn't the Ninja Espresso Machine have is the better question! My favorite feature about it so far is the weight-based dosing that helps the machine determine exactly what you'll need for the perfect cup of coffee. What does that mean? It has a built-in scale that (literally) does the heavy lifting for you, showing you the recommended setting you need by detecting the weight of the beans before grinding. It also has a hands-free frothing option that rivals the skills of Starbucks' baristas with its Barista Assist Technology. The four frothing features are: Steamed milk

Thin froth

Thick froth

Cold foam I've tried the steamed milk and cold foam options so far, and they're ahh-mazing. I think it's the best part of making coffee now!

Is it hard to put the Nina Espresso Machine together? Jasmine Williams This is probably the heaviest espresso machine I've ever had, but it doesn't really bother me. I bought my fiancé a Nutri Ninja Personal & Countertop Blender last year, so I'm familiar how sturdy their products are. However, I want to mention how heavy it is, so you're not surprised when you're taking it out of the box! It took two people to slide it out, so make sure you have someone to help you. If you don't care about keeping the box the Ninja Espresso Machine comes in, you can just cut it right open to make it easier. Putting this machine together is simpler than it looks, though. It comes with additional pieces like the assisted tamper, a funnel (to ensure you have the right amount of ground coffee), two baskets (to determine what type of coffee you want to make: quad shot espresso, classic, cold brew, or cold-pressed), and the portafilter (AKA the longer piece which serves as the main handle when you're grinding the beans and ready to brew your coffee). Thankfully, it also comes with the double basket installed already.

How much counter space does the Nina Espresso Machine take up? Jasmine Williams The Ninja Espresso Machine doesn't take up as much space as I thought it would — and that's great because I live in an apartment, so that real estate is very limited in my kitchen! I was able to place it on a smaller counter by my stove and still have room to place my coffee essentials next to it. If you want to create a full-blown coffee corner, I definitely suggest placing it on a larger surface.

Do I need to use pre-ground coffee or whole beans for the machine? Jasmine Williams This is a great question! I usually skip the instructions when putting something together (that rushed mom life, you know?), but decided to because I didn't want to mess anything up. It's easy to reach for pre-ground coffee, but this machine specifically requires whole beans because of the built-n grinder feature. If you're worried about added time from the grind, don't — it really doesn't take long for the beans to be ground!

Do I have to use whole milk for the frother, or can I use plant-based milk? Jasmine Williams You can actually use both kinds of milk for the frother component. The cool thing about the Nina Espresso Machine is you can change the settings to whole or plant-based milk when you want to use the frothing feature! I just prefer to stick with unsweetened almond milk because it doesn't irritate my digestive system and has zero grams of sugar in it.

My Final Thoughts On The Nina Espresso Machine Jasmine Williams The Ninja Espresso Machine has converted me into a coffee drinker who doesn't have to leave her house for the latest Starbucks drinks — or at least not all the time. 😉 The included QR code on top of the machine helped me see step-by-step installation and brewing guides, so that's a welcomed bonus that continues to make regular use so much easier. I will say that you have to test the hardness of your water and run a pre-cycle before using the machine. A water test strip is included in the box, and this process takes a couple of minutes to do. Once you're ready to run the pre-cycle, fill the water reservoir on the side is place a 10- or 12-ounce cup under the portafilter and press 'brew'. When the cup is full after a few minutes, dump the water in the sink, and you'll be ready to brew your first cup of espresso, classic brew, latte, or iced coffee! Ultimately, while I don't care for drinking espresso often, that feature works really well for my Domincan fiancé — it's perfect for getting him that shot of flavor and energy he craves in the morning! Otherwise, for all other coffee-making endeavors, I give the Ninja Expresso Machine a 5 out of 5-star rating! It really has something for all coffee lovers, and it takes than less than five minutes to have a cup of cold or warm deliciousness! BRB while I brew something for my Gilmore Girls rewatch...

Shop The Ninja Espresso Machine Here – Now 15% Off For Prime Day 2025! Amazon Ninja Espresso Machine Originally priced at $600, the Ninja Espresso Machine is down to $510 for Prime Day – that's 15% off! If you're looking to upgrade your morning coffee routine and stop hitting the Starbucks drive-thru often, I highly recommend this splurge.

