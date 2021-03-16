8 Easy Ways to Clean the Air in Your Home
1. Stock up on air-purifying plants. Greenery makes for great decor, but there are a few varieties that are total rock stars when it comes to scrubbing the air. Spider plants will rid your home of formaldehyde, the peace lily says adios to ammonia, and rubber plants take care of cancer-causing benzene. (via New Darlings)
2. Clean up after your pets. You love them to death, but there's no getting around the fact that dogs and cats track in a lot of pollutants. Between their fur, dander, and the unwanted airborne elements they pick up at the park, you'll def want to comb them regularly, give them occasional baths and — oh yeah — do plenty of vacuuming. (via Brit + Co)
3. Put an air purifier in your bedroom. Bring a portable gem like the Airfree Onix 3000 Air Purifier ($299) into your bedroom to eliminate mold, viruses, bacteria, and even airborne allergens while you snooze.
4. Use a Himalayan salt lamp. It seems a little cray that a block of salt can clean your air, but pink Himalayan salt rocks, like the Himalyan Trading Co Salt Lamp ($80), do just that. Salt lamps produce negative ions which neutralize positive ions like pollen, dust, dirt, and allergens. So, we'll take five, please.
5. Clean your air naturally with a charcoal purifier. Charcoal's porous nature allows it to suck up and neutralize odors. Choose a stylish option like the Rikumo Chikuno Cube House ($202) and you won't even mind having it on display.
6. Don't dry-dust. Feather dusters and dry cloths send all that icky dust right up into the air. Use a damp rag instead, or craft reusable lemon dust cloths with a tutorial from One Good Thing by Jillee. (via One Good Thing by Jillee)
7. Harness the power of essential oils. Pop scents like tea tree oil and lemongrass into a diffuser to combat everything from mold and mildew to the common cold. Pick up the Saje Natural Wellness Aromaom Ultrasonic Diffuser ($90) for a stylish piece that scrubs your atmosphere while smelling ah-mazing.
8. Use ceiling fans. Honestly, ceiling fans seem like a decor trend from a previous era, but stylish options are out there. A pick like the Fanimation Zonix 3-Blade Ceiling Fan ($350) will get the stale air of your kitchen circulating in a snap. (via Rejuvenation)
Allow us to set the scene for you: It's a Sunday night, maybe you're sipping some vino and working on your grocery list, and you're feeling totally uninspired about what to cook for the week ahead. Lucky for you, that's where we come in, because we teamed up with our friends at Perdue to deliver trending recipes that'll bring flavor, freshness, and fun to your dinner table. Scroll on for today's mouth-watering menu recommendation: a firecracker chicken meal you can whip up in under 30 minutes!
Firecracker Chicken with Rice
We're bringing the tanginess with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy for this recipe! Break out the air fryer to keep clean up a breeze, and grab pre-cut PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ CHICKEN for this dish for added convenience and ease.
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 1 pack of PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buffalo hot sauce
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 scallions chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Rice for serving
Step One
Season PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST with salt and pepper, then coat it with cornstarch.
Step Two
Dip the chicken into egg mixture and place into the air fryer at 370˚ for 8 minutes. Flip halfway through.
Step Three
Mix buffalo hot sauce and brown sugar to make your firecracker sauce. Once the chicken is done cooking, toss in the firecracker sauce and serve over rice.
Step Four
Garnish with chopped scallion for a fresh addition and dig in!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.