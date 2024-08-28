8 Top-Rated Air Purifiers On Sale For Labor Day
Having an air purifier in your home keeps the air you breathe clean, silently filtering out airborne allergens, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, viruses, and even lingering smoke to ensure you and your family stay healthy year-round. Given all the hard work they put in, air purifiers can be a tad bit pricey – but now's the best time to invest in one!
Labor Day is right around the corner, meaning everything from our fave beauty brands to fall fashion picks are generously discounted. These 8 top-rated air purifiers are no exception, and they serve all sorts of spaces and home decor tastes. Scroll on to find your ideal air purifier at a oh-so nice sale price before Labor Day weekend is over!
Levoit Core600S Air Purifier
This pick covers large spaces up to 3,175 square feet, so it's a good one-and-done investment. You can take $50 off the original price of $300, which is very fair for when it comes to air purifiers that cover a lot of ground (or rather, air). It's compatible with Amazon's Alexa and a convenient mobile app, so you can customize its features, check the filter, and track your home's air quality without even having to get up off the couch. It leverages Levoit's Original Filter, which provides HEPA-grade performance in capturing tiny airborne contaminants.
Morento Smart Air Purifier
This air purifier boasts a 4.4-star rating, and customers adore how seamless it is to use in their homes. It cleans air space up to 1,076 square feet using a multi-layer HEPA filter. When it's time to refresh the filter, this model will indicate for low filter life. It's also compatible with an easy-to-use mobile app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant that all allow you to schedule its filtration and check in on performance. Even with 4 fan speeds, it operates very quietly. It does all that and only costs $128 right now (was $260). There's even an option to use a $30 coupon at checkout to knock the price down even more.
Coway 150 Air Purifier
This air purifier is sooo pretty, so if you're one to carefully curate your home's aesthetic, you should consider snagging this model. It's currently on sale for $135 (was $190)! It's most helpful for smaller spaces, cleaning 214 square feet of air in 15 minutes. It'd work wonderfully in a home office or bedroom! It holds a pre-filter, deodorization filter, and True HEPA filter all in one cartridge, so replacing it is super easy. It operates near-silently and you can control its fan speed, power, and light with a touch of a button.
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Fan Air Purifier
This fancy-schmancy (and not to mention, aesthetically pleasing) air purifier from Dyson normally goes for $650, but it's on major sale for $450 right now. It's technically an air purifier and fan all in one, so it also provides a nice cooling effect during those warmer months. It automatically senses, captures, and traps the pollutants floating around the air in your home, so you don't have to do any heavy lifting past initial setup. When the filter is full, this model provides easy automatic filter-life notifications on its small screen or through the MyDyson app.
Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier
The Levoit Vital 100 air purifier captures small pollutants for areas up to 1,008 square feet, so it's highly compatible for living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. The filter inside contains three layers that ensure almost all dust, pollen, and more airborne particles are expertly filtered out. This model with top-facing vents is pretty compact, too, so you can keep it out of sight to tidy your home up. Based on user feedback, you'll only need to replace its filter every 6 to 8 months. It's currently on sale for $100 (was $120).
Coway AP-2015F Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
This air purifier's filter system boasts three effective layers: a washable pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, and a Green True HEPA filter to capture 99.999% of airborne pollutants in your space. It's capable of cleaning 1,560 square feet in 30 minutes, allowing you to clean across several rooms at once. Its 4-way vents let this model capture particles quickly, all at a near-silent noise level. It boasts 3 different modes and a 3-setting timer to set based on your needs. When it's ready for a new filter, the display will let you know. This model is currently available for $349 (was $469).
Shark 650 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier
This air purifier cleans smaller spaces so efficiently, and it's especially great for low-maintenance homebodies – its HEPA filter can last up to 5 whole years! In addition to pulling micro-particles like smog and pollen, this pick also captures larger pieces of hair, dust, and dander that are easy to clean out with a removable screen. This air purifier also leverages odor neutralizing technology to keep your space smellin' super fresh. Right now, it costs $180, as opposed to its original price of $250.
Levoit Bedroom Air Purifier
You can conveniently control this model using Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or an on-the-go mobile app. It's definitely more ideal for small spaces, refreshing the air quality 5 times every hour in rooms as big as 183 square feet. The 3-in-1 filter removes at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, and any airborne particles to ensure cleanliness. It's only $70 right now, lowering the original price of $90!
