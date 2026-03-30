Spring nail trends in 2026 are fully embracing their soft, flirty era—and we’re obsessed. Think sheer pastel pinks, creamy butter yellows, and fresh 'matcha' greens that feel like a reset for your entire vibe. It’s playful, polished, and exactly the kind of glow-up spring calls for.

And if your feed has been anything like ours, you already know: these nail trends are everywhere right now. From barely-there hues to mood-boosting color moments, these are the spring nail looks dominating 2026—and the ones we’re saving immediately.

Check out spring's playful nail trends!

ILNP Matcha This green is the shade of spring 2026—fresh, a little unexpected, and way more interesting than your usual neutrals. It strikes that rare balance between playful and polished, giving your nails a subtle statement that still feels wearable. Think of it as your outfit’s coolest finishing touch.

Etsy Polka Dots You really can't go wrong with this retro look. It adds a splash of quirkiness to your nails without relying on an elaborate design, making it a great option if you are into DIY. Pair with a neutral base for something subtle, or go bold with a bright contrasting color. Too cute!

Celebritips Maximalist French Manicures Minimalism is out, and maximalism is back, baby. Sophisticated French tips are drawing serious attention in 2026, prioritizing the tip of the finger while keeping the rest of the nail polished and clean. What this means is adding a pop of color on the end of your French manicure, or you can add nail art too, such as charms.

Etsy Rainbow Pastels For the indecisive girlies (same), this is your official "do" to wear every color at once. Think soft lilac, butter yellow, baby blue, and blush pink—all in one playful lineup. It’s giving spring in full bloom, and the more shades, the better.

Olive & June Baby Blue There's really no better time than spring to experiment with vibrant, eye-catching color. Baby blue is far from subtle, but that's exactly what makes it so fun. Try pairing it with a delicate floral accent nail for a look that feels fresh and cohesive at the same time.

Etsy Classic Florals While Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada may side-eye the idea of "florals for spring," what some people find cliché, others find timeless. The best part is that you can get super creative here, incorporating your own favorite flower or blossom into the final design. Roses, daisies, cherry blossoms, the options are endless.

Etsy Cat-Eye (But Make It Lilac) A cat-eye manicure is a trendy technique that relies on magnetic polish to create a shimmery look. You can opt to do this in a spring-friendly hue, like lilac. The shimmer looks beautiful in warm sunlight, and once you try this elegant shade, you may never want to go back to your usual pinks and neutrals.

@brushedbyb_ / Instagram '70s Vibes Vintage looks will never go out of style, especially when it comes to iconic designs from the 1970s. The bold colors and retro patterns, designed by @brushedbyb_, (via Byrdie), are excellent for spring and carry just as well into the summer months.

Etsy Fruity Fun Hailey Bieber popularized this trend back in 2024 with her Farmer's Market-chic nails, which quickly went viral on TikTok. Great trends always do come back around, and I'm happy to see the revival of this one. Anyway, you can recreate the look by personalizing it with your favorite fruits and veggies. I tried this two years back, and I don't think I've ever received so many compliments on my nails in my life!

Opi Butter Yellow This shade is the soft-girl spring aesthetic. That creamy, buttery-lemon hue feels like sunshine in polish form—basically a neutral, but way more fun.

Which color will you be trying this season? Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more home decor trends!

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