We're in love with these whimsical pieces.

The Best Aldi Holiday Decor Finds For 2025, All Under $15

Best Aldi Holiday Decor Finds 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserOct 27, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Searching for cute holiday decor pieces on a budget? Luckily, Aldi just dropped so many fun finds for cheap, with many items going for $15 or less. From cozy pillows to festive fireplace accents, we’re already keeping a keen eye out for the best Aldi holiday decor of 2025 during our next grocery trip.

Keep scrolling to discover our 11 favorite Aldi holiday decor finds to shop this year, all under $15!

Kirkton House Nostalgic Tree Candle

Aldi

Kirkton House Nostalgic Tree Candle

This tree-shaped candle looks so Loveshackfancy-coded, but won't cost you a pretty penny at all. It goes for just $9 at Aldi and emits the sweet aromas of raspberries, oranges, and cherries to bring a fresh feel to your space.

Merry Moments 6-Piece Green Bottlebrush Trees

Aldi

Merry Moments 6-Piece Green Bottlebrush Trees

This $6 six-pack of bottlebrush Christmas trees is great to scatter around your home for small festive touches wherever you decide to put them. They're small, they're adorable, and so affordable!

Merry Moments Red Bows Holiday Garland

Aldi

Merry Moments Red Bows Holiday Garland

Bows are one of our favorite home decor motifs around the holidays. Reminiscent of gifts under the tree, you can get the spirit of giving going before you've even checked off your list.

Merry Moments LED Nutcracker

Aldi

Merry Moments LED Nutcracker

This $15 LED-powered nutcracker stands about a foot tall to adorn your mantel or entryway with holiday vibes. It provides such a sweet, warm glow alongside a swirling glitter effect for added Christmas magic! If this guy isn't quite your style, Aldi is selling the same item in the shape of a tree.

Merry Moments Candy Cane Pillow

Aldi

Merry Moments Candy Cane Pillow

Cozy up on the couch for a certifiably fun holiday movie watch party with this candy cane pillow. It comes with a plush feel for your ultimate comfort, plus we love that it strays just a bit from tradition using pink and white instead of the expected red and white color combo you see each year.

Merry Moments 2-Pack Holiday Canvas Bins

Aldi

Merry Moments 2-Pack Holiday Canvas Bins

These canvas bins decorated with tiny candy canes would make perfect gift containers or gift wrap collectors after your Christmas morning festivities are all said and done. The duo goes for just $9!

Merry Moments Gingerbread House Snow Globe

Aldi

Merry Moments Gingerbread House Snow Globe

This super sweet snow globe adds some fun color to your holiday space for just $8. Shake it up this season!

Merry Moments 2' Tall Pre-Lit LED Tabletop Tree

Aldi

Merry Moments 2' Tall Pre-Lit LED Tabletop Tree

This $10 small space-friendly tree fits nicely on countertops or tables if you're looking to decorate with holiday vibes but don't necessarily want to go all-out. Grab some inexpensive ornaments and tinsel, and get to decking the halls!

Merry Moments Bow Christmas Throw

Aldi

Merry Moments Bow Christmas Throw

This blanket is everything. With numerous bows and tiny sparkles, we'd keep it out even past the holidays.

Merry Moments Gingerbread House Mug

Aldi

Merry Moments Gingerbread House Mug

Hot chocolates and teas are going to hit different in this adorable $4 mug.

Crofton Holiday Glass Cup + Lid

Aldi

Crofton Holiday Glass Cup + Lid

The same sentiment goes for this festive $4 glass cup. Pour up your iced coffee (or peppermint mocha!) and easily take it on the go for superior sipping.

