I’ve become somewhat of a foodie in recent years. I credit one of my friends who's passionate about unique dishes from around the world for inspiring my recent interest in some unusual foods. My friend has tried things most people haven’t even heard of, like snow-sprinkled reindeer-flavored ice cream from Alaska and even fried crickets from Mexico. While I’m certainly not as brave or adventurous as she is with all these exotic meals, I’m still inspired to cultivate my palate.

Fortunately, Aldi is no stranger to selling unusual goods. The grocery store offers the most unique food products that I’ve personally ever encountered.

Here are the 5 wackiest Aldi snacks and dishes I’ve found so far.

Aldi Happy Farms Preferred ’80s Smash Hits Cheese Assortment When I think of cheese assortments, my mind doesn't usually jump to 1980s music. But Happy Farms decided to have fun with this limited-time Aldi product, creating punny names for their cheeses, because… why not? The assortment ranged from 'Total Eclipse of the Harvati' and 'Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat' to 'Pour Some Gouda On Me.'

Open Food Facts Brownie Batter Hummus Brownies and hummus are certainly not two snacks I would think to mix together. Actually, the combination sounds very off-putting to me. However, since I was on a mission to expand beyond typical foods, I put my judgment aside, and it turns out I actually like the taste of this pick. The sweet and savory combination is not for everyone, but I certainly believe putting the two opposing flavors together was one of the smartest things anyone has ever done.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Macaroni Cheese Deli Pizza I would argue mac and cheese and pizza are two of the most delicious (and popular) foods people regularly crave. They may not be the healthiest options, but they taste so good, that Aldi went ahead and combined them into one item. Why not kick back on the couch with a glass of wine and indulge in some real comfort food?

Snack Reviews / Facebook Twix Spread Whenever I’ve had one of those days, all I want to do is head over to the store and reach for my favorite remedy: Nutella. But amid my quest to experiment with new flavors, I decided to try Aldi’s Twix Spread instead. It’s pretty delicious, but only for special occasions, as it’s loaded with enough sugar to make a birthday cake seem like a healthy vegetable.

Aldi Clancy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Pita Chips As someone who is currently on a diet, my cheat day that I get to enjoy every Sunday always puts me at a crossroads of which meal I should stuff my face with. I tend to fantasize the most throughout the week over chips and pizza, so now I have the chance to munch on both with this unusual Aldi find. Chef’s kiss. Truly addictive.

