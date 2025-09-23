Anthropologie just unveiled an all-new holiday decor collection, and it’s truly as magical as the season itself. Everything has us so excited for the holidays! The exclusive collaboration with New York City Ballet draws inspiration from none other than George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, bringing a touch of whimsy to every piece. Starting at just $16, this dreamy lineup is perfect for decking the halls and creating new holiday traditions that’ll feel straight out of a fairytale!

Below, shop our 9 favorite finds from Anthropologie's new Nutcracker-themed holiday decor collection in collaboration with New York City Ballet!

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Stocking Holder This poised nutcracker figure will make the cutest accompaniment to your stocking collection.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Stoneware Mug The best part about the holiday season is cuddling up with a hot cup of tea or cocoa. Get a jump on the cozy vibes with any one of these stoneware mugs decorated with motifs from The Nutcracker.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Coupe Glass Set When you're not sipping on some tea or cocoa, you're bound to be shaking up some holiday cocktails. Give your festive concoctions the classiest home in these stunning coupe glasses!

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Nutcracker Bar Tools Outfit your bar cart even more for the season with this intricately-designed bar tools set. We're obsessed!

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Glass Snow Globe Ornament These enchanting snow globe ornaments definitely belong on your tree this year. Any of the designs would also make a great gift for any lover of The Nutcracker.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Stocking Any holiday decor with vintage charm has our hearts. Case in point? This pink and green striped stocking complete with jingle bells for extra festive flair.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Christmas Tree Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle You just have to set a holiday-scented candle aflame once the season really starts. This one emits the fresh aromas of balsam and cedarwood to complement your Christmas tree.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Marble Cheese Board We basically live for holiday charcuterie boards, and this marble marvel will most certainly help you step up your snacking game this year. The gold star inlays make it feel especially festive, and of course, whimsical.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Cheese Knife This little cheese knife (held by none other than the Mouse King from The Nutcracker) is simply perfect for any charcuterie moment. Your guests will be delighted to see the little guy at the ready for all their cheesy needs.

