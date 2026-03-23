8 Underrated Aldi Staples Shoppers Say They "Grab Every Time No Matter What"

While Aldi’s rotating limited-time finds typically get all the glory on social media, a recent deep dive via Reddit thread has unveiled a list of ‘holy grails’ that dedicated shoppers refuse to leave the store without. The best part is they all belong to Aldi’s year-round grocery collection, so they’re not going anywhere if you’re anxious to try them.

From a $3 pantry powerhouse to a dairy aisle underdog that beats name brands, these are the top 8 items Aldi devotees claim they grab "every single time, no matter what."

Aldi Simply Nature Organic Basil Stir-In Paste This squeezable tube of basil ($2.45) provides the perfect punch of flavor to just about anything you can imagine. Several shoppers noted it's their go-to Aldi grocery item, also sharing how they typically enjoy using it: “A dab of basil makes a ham, tomato, and mayo sandwich sing," one person wrote. “You're inspiring me to add it to my egg and feta on an English muffin with mayo and hot sauce,” another user responded.

Aldi Moser Roth Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa Chocolate Bar Whether you're snacking on it bit by bit or using the entire bar for a baking project, Aldi shoppers say this 85% cocoa concoction is well worth it. One chocolate bar is just $3.65 and offers a luxurious flavor for whatever you want to use it for. “I grab these for my gf! She loooves them," one Redditor said. "I was able to snag 4 bars tonight.”

Aldi Friendly Farms Heavy Whipping Cream Though somewhat of a basic purchase, multiple Aldi shoppers said that the budget grocer's heavy cream is one of the only heavy creams they'll buy since it's higher quality and not filled with thickeners. It goes for $5.39 per quart. “It's several dollars cheaper, at a minimum, than everywhere else,” one person commented. “My husband prefers it over Walmart," another user said. "They’re basically the same price but he feels like it’s creamier without being thicker if that makes sense.”

Aldi Earth Grown Organic Extra Firm Tofu According to shoppers, don't skip Aldi's tofu if you're veggie or vegan—or just love tofu. One 14-ounce package is a whopping $1.75, making it one of the cheapest tofu deals available at a grocery store. “My husband is vegan and Aldi's tofu cannot be beat in price for us," one shopper said. "I get several packs at a time.” “Tofu here as well," another Reddit user commented. "Four to six of them at a time.”

Aldi Casa Mamita Traditional Refried Beans Refried beans are truly so versatile since you can easily use them for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Aldi sells a single can for $0.99, and shoppers say you should stock up. One Aldi fan shared how they typically use the beans: “Two cans of beans to one can of rotel, mix them up in a pot to heat them up and it's fantastic.”

Aldi Pillars Drinkable Greek Yogurt Drinkable Greek yogurt is indeed a thing, and Aldi's version costs just $2.99. It currently comes in this sweet peach flavor or a mixed berry iteration for the same price. Plus, at 20 grams of protein per serving, you can be sure it's helping you hit your daily protein goals. “These are delicious! Didn’t know ALDI carried them," one shopper wrote. "It’s so good I wish they sold it in quart size, like the kefir. It’s so much better than the kefir (Aldi or name brand).”

Aldi L'oven Fresh Original Low Carb Tortillas These low-carb tortillas are a popular choice among Aldi shoppers that commented on the Reddit thread. They're undeniably a healthier option at only 70 calories and 3 grams of net carbs per serving. The $3.75 bag comes with six tortillas to use exactly how you like 'em. “I freaking love the original flavor carb control tortillas with almond butter,” one shopper said. “I can eat their carb control [tortillas] all day,” another agreed.

Aldi Summit Red Thunder Energy Drink Rumored to be Aldi’s Red Bull 'dupe', these caffeinated cans of Red Thunder are another must-have among devoted shoppers. The 4-pack costs just $3.65 and also comes in a sugar-free version. “They’re like a quarter of the price and I'm obsessed,” one person noted. Another shopper said they’re “soooo close to being a perfect dupe,” and that they always grab the 4-pack when they’re at Aldi.

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