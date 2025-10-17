Love them or not, the holidays are right around the corner, and if your wallet is already quivering from just the thought of shopping, we’ve got you covered. These gifts under $20 are clear proof that you don’t need to spend too big to make someone feel special this season. All nine of these epic picks are thoughtful, guaranteed to impress, and take it easy on your budget.

Scroll on for our 9 favorite gifts under $20 to give this year!

Loops Loops Bright Eyes Revival Set This $15 under eye mask set offers a refreshing way to reset after the holidays with formulas intended to hydrate, brighten, and rejuvenate.

Amazon Sojos Rectangle Polarized Sunglasses A cool pair of sunglasses is always a good way to go in the way of gifts because they can instantly elevate anyone's look. This pair is only $14 (was $17) right now!

Amazon Mini Essential Oil Diffuser This gorgeous $14 essential oil diffuser would make a stunning home gift alongside one or two of their favorite scents for the holidays.

Baggu Baggu Crescent Bag Charm Capable of carrying everything from loose change to tiny trinkets, this adorable bag charm from Baggu is trendy, practical, and only $20. Oh yeah, plus it comes in tons of fun patterns to suit your gift recipient's style.

Amazon Carhartt Cuffed Beanie Beanies are nothing short of essential for the holiday season. Up their swag a bit with this $20 Carhartt-branded design that also provides exceptional warmth.

Amazon Innisfree Super Volcanic Clay Mask This $18 clay mask helps detox pores from grime and dirt, letting your giftee start their skin off fresh – just in time for the new year.

Amazon Hydro Flask Micro Bottle This tiny, but mighty insulated bottle is ideal for carrying sippable bevs like hot teas or iced matcha lattes. It's super easy to take on the go since it fits perfectly in purses and backpacks alike.

Amazon Santal Reserve Luxury Scented Candle Luxury scents for less than $20? We love to see it.

Amazon Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel Body Wash This lavish, lather-able body wash smells just like summer, which will give your giftee all the good feels, even if it's frigid outside.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get even more great gift ideas sent straight to your inbox!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.