Score!
9 Epic Under-$20 Gifts That’ll Save Your Budget This Holiday Season
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Love them or not, the holidays are right around the corner, and if your wallet is already quivering from just the thought of shopping, we’ve got you covered. These gifts under $20 are clear proof that you don’t need to spend too big to make someone feel special this season. All nine of these epic picks are thoughtful, guaranteed to impress, and take it easy on your budget.
Scroll on for our 9 favorite gifts under $20 to give this year!
Loops
Loops Bright Eyes Revival Set
This $15 under eye mask set offers a refreshing way to reset after the holidays with formulas intended to hydrate, brighten, and rejuvenate.
Amazon
Sojos Rectangle Polarized Sunglasses
A cool pair of sunglasses is always a good way to go in the way of gifts because they can instantly elevate anyone's look. This pair is only $14 (was $17) right now!
Amazon
Mini Essential Oil Diffuser
This gorgeous $14 essential oil diffuser would make a stunning home gift alongside one or two of their favorite scents for the holidays.
Baggu
Baggu Crescent Bag Charm
Capable of carrying everything from loose change to tiny trinkets, this adorable bag charm from Baggu is trendy, practical, and only $20. Oh yeah, plus it comes in tons of fun patterns to suit your gift recipient's style.
Amazon
Carhartt Cuffed Beanie
Beanies are nothing short of essential for the holiday season. Up their swag a bit with this $20 Carhartt-branded design that also provides exceptional warmth.
Amazon
Innisfree Super Volcanic Clay Mask
This $18 clay mask helps detox pores from grime and dirt, letting your giftee start their skin off fresh – just in time for the new year.
Amazon
Hydro Flask Micro Bottle
This tiny, but mighty insulated bottle is ideal for carrying sippable bevs like hot teas or iced matcha lattes. It's super easy to take on the go since it fits perfectly in purses and backpacks alike.
Amazon
Santal Reserve Luxury Scented Candle
Luxury scents for less than $20? We love to see it.
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel Body Wash
This lavish, lather-able body wash smells just like summer, which will give your giftee all the good feels, even if it's frigid outside.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.