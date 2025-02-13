Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin talked to PEOPLE this week to give us a peak inside their upcoming reality show, life as a family of nine, and potentially having...more kids?! While the couple chatted about their adorable, large family, Hilaria opened up about how their household could grow in the future — and how that would ultimately impact her. From what Alec actually said about how many kids he wants to how Hilaria responded, here's what went down.

Scroll to see what what Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin said about having more kids!

Now, let's just address the elephant in the room — Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have SEVEN kids already — a pretty sizable family, if you ask us. However, Hilaria told PEOPLE, "He's always asking me for more kids." After Hilaria said that, Alec quipped back to the reporter, "Don't judge me." However, the 30 Rock actor elaborated further, saying, "I don't really want one." He explained that what really happens is, "every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at [Hilaria] and I go, 'Time to have another.'" And Hilaria doesn't disagree completely, but she's also not fully on board either. She said, "They're so cute, but my body's really tired." Amen, sister!

How many kids do Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour Alec and Hilaria have seven kids! Their names are:

Carmen (11)

Rafael (9)

Leonardo (8)

Romeo (6)

Eduardo (4)

Marilu (4)

Ilaria (2)

If you wanna get a better look at Alec and Hilaria's family life, their new reality show, The Baldwins, premieres on February 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC!

