Sophia Soto

Sophia Soto is a writer and interviewer with a passion for all things entertainment. She is a Senior Reporter at The Nerds of Color and contributes to Den of Geek, What to Watch, Brit + Co, and Screensphere. You can see her past work on Remezcla, Young Hollywood, Looper, Paste Magazine, Primetimer, Soundsphere, and Starry Constellation Magazine. Connect with her on X (@srsoto26) and Instagram (@srsoto264).