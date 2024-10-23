The Best Reality Dating Shows To Stream RN For Equal Parts Love And Chaos
Let’s be honest, while happily ever afters are great in fairytales, we all love a little drama (or a lot of drama) when it comes to what we watch on TV. Reality dating shows have gotten more and more popular for that very reason — and that means there’s plenty for audiences to choose from when it comes to their next guilty pleasure. Here are our picks for the best dating shows to stream right now for that perfect mix of love and pure chaos!
Love Island USA — 6 seasons
Netflix
Not only does Love Island USA have everything you want from a dating show, it’s also a reality competition series! Viewers can even vote for their favorite couples to determine which of the island’s singles continue to stay in the villa and who will leave heartbroken.
Where to watch: Peacock, Netflix, and Hulu.
Love Is Blind — 7 seasons
Netflix
If you’re looking for love, do looks play a factor in who you decide to connect with? Well, for these single men and women, love is completely blind, and an engagement comes before their first face-to-face meeting.
Where to watch: Netflix.
The Bachelorette — 21 seasons
Disney/Richard Middlesworth
This series serves as a spin-off to The Bachelor, which is one of the most iconic and well known dating shows in TV history. It follows the journey of a woman looking for love. Eliminations and roses are (hopefully) the key to each season's bachelorette finding one perfect match and a lifetime of happiness.
Where to watch: Tubi and Hulu.
Married at First Sight — 17 seasons
Lifetime
Love at first sight might sound like the ultimate dream but what about marriage at first sight? That’s right, six singles agree to get married the moment they meet with the goal of finding their partner for life. Watch season 18 on Lifetime now!
Where to watch: Sling TV, Prime Video, Lifetime, Freevee, Netflix, Hulu, Discovery Plus, and Philo.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — 2 seasons
Netflix
Ultimatum can make or break any relationship, so if you’re faced with the decision to marry or move on, what will you do? With love on the line and other potential matches entering the picture to make things even more complicated, it’s time to make your choice once and for all.
What to watch: Netflix.
Perfect Match — 2 seasons
Netflix
Comparability is everything in a relationship, and it’s also everything in this series. Those couples who can prove that they work well together are able to get the ultimate power of controlling the fate of other pairs. Juicy!!
Where to watch: Netflix
Are You the One? — 9 seasons
Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment
10 single men and 10 single women are assessed by a team of professional matchmakers and psychologists in order to discover their perfect match. The matchmakers choose their pairings based on those results at the beginning of the season and then the contestants must figure out who their match is based on dates and competitions.
Where to watch: Pluto TV, Hulu, and Paramount+.
Check out the The Best Reality TV Shows To Watch Next for more weekend binge inspiration!