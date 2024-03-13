Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Are Basically An IRL Jim And Pam
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are at the top of my personal #relationshipgoals list because they're my real life Jim and Pam from The Office. I'm sure that sounds cheesy, but I'm willing to flex my hopeless romantic muscles when it comes to their love story. It's not like they make it hard for me to gush over them.
Whether it's thinking about the way they first met, or the epic way they made A Quiet Place together in spite of 'advice' that tried to spell their demise, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have a unified relationship that gives me butterflies. Here's a definitive timeline of these two love birds' relationship!
When Did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski meet?
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emily appeared on A Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018 and admitted their first meeting was fairly casual. She said, "...it's just kind of lame. I mean, I was in a restaurant. He was in the restaurant." She then says something that made me giggle. "This is our romantic comedy! This is it. Write it," said Emily.
From there, she talks about how their mutual friend spotted John and the way her future husband made her laugh when he came to the table. As simple as that sounds, I think the best love stories don't always have an overly dazzling beginning. Sometimes it's really the small interactions that touch the heart.
When did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski start dating?
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
They've never shared an official timeline for their first date, but we're pretty sure it didn't take long for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to have their first date after meeting in 2008. They don't agree on who asked who out first, but the couple told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that they basically hung out at John's apartment and ate pizza. I always say the best way to know if you really like someone is if you enjoy being around them doing something that's considered mundane — like eating pizza and watching movies.
When did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski get married?
Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Less than a year after dating, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski got engaged! A rep told People, "We can confirm that John and Emily are engaged."
They were engaged for almost a year before "jumping the broom" in 2010 and had an exclusive wedding at fellow actor George Clooney's house! Funny enough, John was hesitant about having their wedding there and told Elle, "Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, There's no way he is serious. But I started to see his feelings get hurt."
What have Emily Blunt and John Krasinski said about their relationship?
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
John admitted to Glamour in 2018 that he'd watched The Devil Wears Prada over 50 times. "I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker," he said.
Emily gushed about her husband by telling InStylein 2021, "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days."
How many children do Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have?
Image via Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
The couple has two daughters together — Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7. They confirmed their first pregnancy with Hazel in 2013 and only announced the arrival of Violet after she was born in 2016.
What have Emily Blunt and John Krasinski said about their daughters?
Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images
John told Peoplein 2020 that becoming a father has been one of the biggest changes in his life. He said, "“I went through some really serious stuff...There is a mirror that is held up to me now. You have someone watching you. You have to lead by example.” He also said he's been able to see his parents' perspectives now that he's raising children.
Emily told Harper's Bazaar UK last year that their daughters are a top priority for her. It's why she carves out time to be with them as much as possible when working. She said, "...even though they’re...used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away." As a working mom, I can only imagine how difficult it is for actors and actresses to explain to their kids why they have to go away for periods of time.
She went on to say, "There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on – like, will you wake me up, take me to school...It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that."
Why did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski decide to work on "A Quiet Place" together?
Image via John Phillips/Getty Images
When it was announced that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were working on their first film together, A Quiet Place, I was beyond excited. Of their experience on set together, John admitted to Peoplein 2018 that he had a lot of fun working with Emily. He said, “I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie...We were really honest with each other from the beginning."
And when Emily won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 25th Annual SAG Awards in 2019, she had nothing but positive things to say about John. She said, "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly...You are a stunning filmmaker..."
How have Emily Blunt and John Krasinski supported each other's careers?
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Now that Emily is getting ready for the debut of The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling, she can't help but to talk about how John influenced her to lean into her latest role. She recently told People, "I am married to a director, I know what it's like to hold the tempest of the movie in your head and the pressures and being pulled in a million directions."
John's also grateful that he has a wife like Emily. He told Paradein 2022, "On a daily basis, but certainly in a career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do. So I look forward to the next day cause I know it'll be better than the one before."
*Sigh* Excuse me — I'll be somewhere crying about the way these two have shown up for each other over the years.
