Plus, they go to a good cause!

Aldi’s New Lemon-Themed Goodies Are So Perfect For Summer

Aldi Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Collection 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser Jun 04, 2025
Aldi has some new citrusy finds hitting shelves on June 11 (ahem, lemon-scented candles, lemon bars, lemon hand soaps, and even a juicer for some DIY lemonade), but they’re not just fun goodies to grab for celebrating summer – they also benefit the grocer’s partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) in the fight against childhood cancer.

This year marks the seventh year in a row of Aldi’s support for ALSF, and with the help of sales from the new lemony collection and direct donations (make one here!), they’re on track to hit their $10 million fundraising goal in 2026!

“At ALDI, we’re focused on making a lasting impact on the issues that matter most to our communities,” said Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer, ALDI U.S. “The heartfelt engagement from our ALDI teams and supplier partners across the country has been invaluable, and it’s because of their efforts that we’re expected to reach our fundraising goal one year early. Together, we're fueling life-changing research and helping families navigate the challenges of childhood cancer, one cup of lemonade at a time.”

The entire collection will feature nearly 20 new items. We’re sharing our 10 favorites here, from snacks to accessories.

Scroll on to see our favorite picks that are a part of Aldi’s latest lemon collection benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation!

\u200bLimited-Time Reusable ALDI x ALSF Bag

Aldi

Limited-Time Reusable ALDI x ALSF Bag

This limited-edition Aldi tote bag costs just $0.69. Not only does it make a reliable companion for every grocery trip, it's also dedicated to ALSF's mission.

Glass Beverage Dispenser

Aldi

Glass Beverage Dispenser

This glass dispenser ($14.99) is ideal for holding any iced drinks you make for a crowd this season.

\u200bManual Hand Press Juicer

Aldi

Manual Hand Press Juicer

Plus, with the help of this manual juicer ($16.99), you can prep your very own lemonade!

Alex\u2019s Lemonade Stand Plates

Aldi

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Plates

These $1.99 lemon-themed paper plates are practically begging for a spot at the table – especially for summer potlucks!

\u200bKirkton House Lavender Lemonade Three-Wick Candle

Aldi

Kirkton House Lavender Lemonade Three-Wick Candle

Scented with lemon and lavender, this $4.49 candle will fill your space with the perfect seasonal aroma.

Lemon Earrings Set

Aldi

Lemon Earrings Set

Add some bling to your summer 'fits with this adorable two-pack of lemon earrings for just $4.99.

\u200bLemon Claw Clip Pack

Aldi

Lemon Claw Clip Pack

The Aldi x ALSF collection also features these adorable claw clips for throwing your hair up in style! You can snag the two-pack for just $4.99.

\u200bChoceur Lemon Cream Almonds

Aldi

Choceur Lemon Cream Almonds

As far as snacks go, the new collection is packed. We're super excited to try these $3.99 lemon cream-covered almonds this summer!

\u200bPriano Lemon Basil Tortelloni

Aldi

Priano Lemon Basil Tortelloni

This $3.89 pasta infused with lemon and basil is pretty much our ideal dinner, and we love it even more knowing it benefits Aldi's efforts with ALSF!

\u200bPurAqua Strawberry Lemonade Water Enhancer

Aldi

PurAqua Strawberry Lemonade Water Enhancer

This $3.39 water enhancer is a great instant refreshment to keep stocked in your fridge this season once things start really heating up.

