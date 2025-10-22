The wackiest Amazon purchase is no longer a squirrel finger puppet, cowboy hat wine stopper, or the millions of other countless weird stuff you can buy online. It’s something much more… consequential. On today’s edition of bizarre things Amazon’s selling, it’s literal houses. The retailer has tons of different pre-fabricated homes listed right now, with many selling for way less than you’d expect, and way less than market price.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s wacky prefab houses, including how to buy one, how much they cost, and if they make a sound investment.

Amazon Generic Tiny Home ($8,999) Yes, you can literally add a house to your Amazon cart. The site has lots of prefabricated “tiny homes” and backyard cabins that ship straight to your doorstep in a matter of weeks (or days). Some are small enough to use as an office, guest suite, or hobby space, while others are full-blown mini houses complete with insulation, plumbing, and electrical hookups. And the prices? Shockingly low. You’ll find options starting at under $10,000. Even the more elaborate, multi-room builds rarely cross the $50K mark.

Amazon Tiny Expandable Prefab House ($19,900)

So, how does it actually work? Most of these Amazon houses are sold by third-party manufacturers and shipped as DIY kits, meaning you or a contractor can assemble the structure piece by piece. The kits typically include walls, windows, and roofing, but not always the interior finishes or utilities. It’s giving glorified shed more than dream home, TBH. Still, for the DIY-savvy or anyone looking to expand their living space without breaking the bank, it’s a pretty wild concept.

Amazon Prefab 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House ($15,623) As for whether these prefab homes are a good investment, it really depends on what you’re after. They likely won’t appreciate in value like a traditional home, but they can add serious functionality and maybe even some resale appeal to your property. Plus, the novelty factor is unbeatable. Buying a house on Amazon might not be for everyone, but it’s definitely one of the most bizarre (and surprisingly practical) ways to rethink homeownership in 2025.

