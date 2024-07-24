This Is The Only Product That Can Tame My Wild Eyebrows
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As a former ‘fill in my eyebrows as dark as possible’ apologist, finally making the decision to embrace my natural brows was so empowering. Caterpillar brows, who?! Even though I no longer opt for pigmented brow pencils or pomades to style my brows, they still require a bit of maintenance. Luckily, I’ve found the one product that lays them down perfectly in a single swipe. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel has become my absolute go-to for locking my brow hairs in place – however I want to style them. I’ve put so many people in my life onto this iconic brow gel. Here’s why I love it!
Meredith Holser
My favorite aspect of this clear brow gel is it supplies some good hold to my hairs without leaving them feeling stiff. I’ve tried other brow gels that give too much hold, ultimately coating my brows in product that dries down to be super hard and flaky. Some people might prefer that super strong hold based on how they style their eyebrows, but it’s just not for me. After applying the Anastasia brow gel, my eyebrow hairs are nicely shaped, but not necessarily stuck in place forever. They’re still soft and fluffy to the touch, and the lightweight formula doesn't really budge throughout the day.
Meredith Holser
The applicator wand on this brow gel is also very satisfying to me. It has a wide oval shape, and is bigger than most other brow gels I’ve tried throughout the years. Because of its size, it brushes through my brows easily, and I can get them styled within a few small swipes, or one big swipe if I'm in a rush to get ready. It’s also easy to maneuver around my face since the brow gel tube itself is sturdy. I can grip the tube without any issues, so application is pretty straightforward and quick.
Meredith Holser
The one thing I will note about this brow gel is that it doesn’t smell all that great. It has a very alcohol-y scent, which isn’t pleasant – but you only really catch a whiff of it if you’re intentionally sniffing close to the tube. During regular application, I can rarely smell the product.
Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel costs $22 for 0.26 fluid ounces, which I think is a suitable price for the amount of product deposited per use. The applicator wand only picks up a little bit of product at a time, so it’s easily buildable if you desire more hold. I think a single dip and swipe sets my brows so right!
