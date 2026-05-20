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14 Costco Memorial Day Deals That Will Absolutely Upgrade Your Backyard BBQ
Costco Just Dropped The Ultimate Memorial Day BBQ Finds (Including Wagyu Burgers)
By Theresa GonzalezMay 20, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
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Whether you’re hosting a full-blown backyard bash or just planning to park yourself on a lawn chair for three straight days, Memorial Day weekend requires proper fueling. And while your standard grocery run gets the job done, a bulk run hits entirely different. We’ve combed the aisles to find the absolute best Costco finds to level up your holiday cookout. From a boujee Wagyu burger bundle that ... Keep reading
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