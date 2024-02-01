These Chocolate Chip Recipes Will Leave You In A Blissful Sugar Coma
Are we the only ones who rummage through our kitchens, looking for that bag of chocolate chips to satisfy our sweet tooth cravings? It's literally the best way to eat chocolate on the down-low. And though quite delicious on their own, chocolate chips are also an insanely versatile ingredient that can amp up the cocoa factor of any recipe!
Should you want to upgrade your dessert-making, or just eat chocolate more openly, we recommend these wonderful recipes with chocolate chips to get you started in your chocolate chip culinary career. Below, you'll find the most mouthwatering chocolate chip-infused cookies, cakes, bars, breads, breakfasts, snacks and more!
Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes
Below, dig in to the ooziest, gooiest, most chocolatey cookie recipes that'll instantly solve any woes about what to do with chocolate chips.
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies
Miso adds a new flavor profile to your ordinary chocolate chip cookies. (via The Endless Meal)
Vegan Trail Mix Cookies
Forget everything you know about a healthy trail mix snack, and make these bites instead! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies
These easy-to-make chocolate chip cookies will leave you in awe (and wanting more)! (via A Spicy Perspective)
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies
You can technically qualify this cookie as a healthy snack because there's fruit in it! That sounds like good news to us. (via Culinary Hill)
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Air Fryer Cookies
Baking has never been easier with the help of a trusty air fryer. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Vegan Single-Serve Matcha Cookie
This chocolate chip recipe idea is perfect for when you just need a quick, sweet bite for yourself. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Espresso Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Power up with these espresso-infused, chocolate chip-spotted cookies, and you're ready for just about anything. (Including a cookie coma.) (via Barley & Sage)
Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookies
This recipe is like our fave earthy latte, but in cookie form. It uses white chocolate chips for a fun recipe remix. (via The Endless Meal)
Single-Serve Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
Again, a single-serve chocolate chip recipe comes to save the sweet tooth. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Brown Butter Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you've never tried baking with brown butter, you just NEED to. It adds a deeper, sugary flavor to your cookies. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies
Gluten-free babes, let's celebrate a super yummy bite with these chocolate chip cookies! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Salted Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies
Never has there been a better food combo than dark chocolate and flaky salt. The two come together beautifully in this cookie recipe. (via Most Hungry)
Applesauce Chocolate Chip Cookies
Applesauce works as a great binding agent in this recipe and makes for a super soft, gooey chocolate chip cookie. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Peppermint Chocolate Brownie Cookies
Reminiscent of our fave, the Peppermint Mocha, these cookies can be enjoyed any time of year. (via Salt & Lavender)
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
With the easiest recipe ever, you just have to try these red velvet chocolate chip cookies for your next get-together. (via Salt & Lavender)
Chocolate Chip Bar Recipes
Whether your hankering calls for a protein bar, or a more dessert-y pick, we've got you covered with a multitude of chocolate chip bar recipes below.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
Uber-healthy (and probably better than half those store-bought brands), these homemade protein bars include fill-you-up ingredients like peanut quinoa flakes, wheat bran and yogurt. Of course, with chocolate chips on top. (via Julie's Jazz)
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Enjoy these chewy chocolate chip bars alongside a big cup of coffee, and you've got yourself basically the best morning treat ever. (via A Spicy Perspective)
No-Bake Chocolate Oat Bars
No-bake means no-stress! These oat bars are one of our favorite quick things to make with chocolate chips just about every week. It means we get to have a sweet treat like, every day! (via Two Spoons)
Salted Pretzel Chocolate Chip Cookie Snickers Bars
Trade in your go-to chocolate bar for these homemade Snickers bars! Chocolate chips perfect the layering effect you see here. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chocolate Krispie Peanut Butter Shortbread Bars
Get in some crunch with these Rice Krispie bars. (via Cozy Cravings)
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Blondies
Bite into one of these muffin-like cookies for a sweet taste of October all year 'round. (via Brit + Co)
Chocolate Chip Brownie + Blondie Recipes
If you're a brownie girl, or feeling more of a blondie for a sweet treat, there are tons of options to make. In our humble opinion, these brownies and blondies are some of the best things to make with chocolate chips. There are tons of ideas out there for what to make with chocolate chips besides cookies, and the list below is a great place to start.
Zucchini Brownies
Sneak in some veggies with these zucchini brownies that will impress just about anyone. You'd never guess it's one of the sweetest recipes using chocolate chips! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Beet Brownies
These brownies made with beets and topped with chocolate chips are also a great option for sneaking in veggies. (via Two Spoons)
Pumpkin Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies
Pumpkin recipes don't have to be reserved just for fall time. Indulge in these pumpkin butter blondies that give you the most amazing bite. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Fudgy Black Bean Brownies
There's never been a better excuse to make brownies than these black bean sweets! This brownie recipe is high in protein, too, so you can hit your daily goals and still enjoy a chocolatey treat. (via Live Eat Learn)
Chocolate Chip Bread Recipes
In need of a chocolate-infused banana bread or loaf? Check out these decadent recipes with chocolate chips. Trust us, chocolate makes everything better.
Cranberry Chocolate Chip Shortbread
This shortbread is full of cranberry flavors, with a hint of citrus, and of course, a whole lot of chocolate chips. The bites are tasty on their own, but would be a big hit for a tea party! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Fudgy Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Bread
We can't believe how easy and mouthwatering this pumpkin bread is. Plus, this chocolate chip recipe idea's vegan! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Chocolate Chip Olive Oil Zucchini Banana Bread
This bread brings you a healthier version of the adored banana bread. Of course, it includes tons of chocolate chips, because there's really no other way to prep a banana bread. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chocolate Bread
This pick is straight-up chocolate on chocolate. Who could ask for more? (via Barley & Sage)
Chocolate Chip Muffin Recipes
Muffins make for an easy quick breakfast, or a sweet mid-day snack option. Scroll for more amazing muffin recipes that use chocolate chips to sweeten things up!
Blender Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Muffins
Got some browning bananas sitting around the kitchen? Make use of those to whip up some chocolate chip muffins with so much ease. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Banana Bread Chocolate Chip Muffins
The best recipes using chocolate chips taste like this one – it's like your fave breakfast loaf, made into convenient smaller bites. (via Two Spoons)
Better Than the Bakery Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake Muffins
Coffee and chocolate chips are simply a match made in heaven. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
Soft and oh-so sweet, you need these pumpkin chocolate chip muffins in your life. (via Salt & Lavender)
Chocolate Chip Cake Recipes
The effort that you put into making a cake will always be worth it. Why not opt for a chocolate chip cake that will satisfy everyone's sweet tooth?
Better Than the Bakery Chocolate Chip Espresso Yogurt Cake
Dark, rich, but creamy, this yogurt cake is the ultimate chocolate chip dessert of our dreams. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mint Chocolate Chip Pound Cake
Mint chocolate chip fans, rise! This pound cake reminds us of the ice cream flavor, and we wouldn't want to have it any other way. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcakes
If you've ever daydreamed about shoveling spoonfuls of cookie dough into your mouth, you need these chocolate chip cookie dough cupcakes. They're made with edible cookie dough that we could snack on for... pretty much forever! (via Barley & Sage)
Chocolate Chip Breakfast Recipes
Can't have enough chocolate chips? Put some in your breakfasts!
Chocolate Chip Pancake Casserole
Got a lot of mouths to feed? Wondering, "what can I make with chocolate chips?" Try out these chocolate chip pancakes, casserole-style. (via Rachel Mansfield)
No-Bake Energy Bites
If you need something to fuel you, but are short on time, these no-bake bites are the perfect chocolate chip recipe idea to meal prep and store for yourself to enjoy down the road. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Chocolate Chip Baked Oats
Say farewell to traditional oatmeals, and hello to baked oats! This chocolatey version is super easy and delicious, and will totally sell you on baking your oats from here on out. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Fluffy Pumpkin Butter Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Get a taste of those amazing autumnal flavors and make these pumpkin butter pancakes for the whole fam. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Homemade Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Crisp Cereal
This handmade chocolate chip cereal makes for the perfect weekend meal. Unleash your inner child and chow down on these nostalgic cookie cereal bites! (via Half Baked Harvest)
More Chocolate Chip Snack Recipes
Craving more? See how these unique recipes using chocolate chips incorporate the sweet bits for the best desserts ever.
Fruit + Nut Chocolate Bark
Make a huge batch of this chocolate fruit bark to snack on throughout the week. But be careful – it's so good, it could be gone and devoured by Monday. (via Salt & Lavender)
Bite-Sized Party Bark
Perfect for a party, these little stars are made from chocolate coating and topped with peanuts, cranberries, mini chocolate chips and delicious Heath toffee bits. (via Happy Hour Projects)
Whipped Double Chocolate Chip Chia Pudding
Put down the packaged pudding and step away from the chocolate frosting. Make this healthy, savory chocolate chip dessert instead. (via How Sweet It Is)
Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter
Dates are the perfect pairing to chocolate. This healthier dessert is perfect for when you just want a bite of sweetness. (via Two Spoons)
Frozen Yogurt Bark with Pomegranate and Dark Chocolate
This chocolate and yogurt bark is a good snack to meal prep ahead of time. Quick things to make with chocolate chips have met their match – you can make this recipe in minutes. (via Live Eat Learn)
Chocolate Covered Bananas
Chocolate-covered bananas will become your new obsession because they're easy to make and so scrumptious. They're a healthier chocolate option than a flat-out cake, too! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Easy Chocolate Tart
Assigned as the dessert-bringer for your next gals' party? Look no further than this super easy chocolate tart to share with your friends. (via Amanda Wilens)
Fluffy Chocolate Stuffed Danish Ebelskivers
Chow down on this chocolatey Danish dessert that's really easy and fun to prep. This is one of our favorite recipes with chocolate chips that's also pretty unique! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Rice Krispie Chocolate Squares
The whole family is going to love these Rice Krispie treats made with chocolate chips because they're just that addicting. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Cookie Butter Muddy Buddies
Melt some chocolate chips among other sweet ingredients to coat some Chex Mix, and enjoy your delicious sweet snack! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Chocolate Lasagna
Hold up. Chocolate and lasagna? Those are like our two most favorite foods! Wondering what to do with chocolate chips? Wonder no more with this amazing recipe. (via Culinary Hill)
The Best Chocolate Babka Knot
All you need is 30 minutes and a chocolate craving to make this amazing babka knot to be enjoyed as a snack or dessert. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie Pumpkin Pie
The pictures just don't do this recipe justice. This chocolate chip and pumpkin pie will inspire all of your holiday baking ventures. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Stuffed Soft Pretzels
These chocolate-filled pretzels are a fun, unique dessert to enjoy with friends or by yourself. If your're looking for recipes using chocolate chips that aren't just plain old cookies, these pretzels are the food for you! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Cookie Dough Frosting
Make this vegan chocolate chip cookie dough frosting to coat your next cake. Or, you could eat it by itself. We wont judge! (via Salt & Lavender)
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
When you need a cold dessert for those long summer days, try out a chocolate chip ice cream recipe like the ones below!
Rice Krispie Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches
This chocolate chip dessert recipe idea is every single treat you loved as a child, rolled into one cute little ice cream sandwich. (via The Gunny Sack)
Lavender Dark Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
You had us at lavender! The flavors in this chocolate chip ice cream recipe are simply unmatched, and will deliver a unique bite every time. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Kahlua Milkshake
Why eat chocolate chip cookies when you can drink them? Especially if you can convince yourself that that Kahlua counts as your morning cup o' joe. (via How Sweet It Is)
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Blizzards
This creamy, vegan and gluten-free drink may just fulfill all your chocolate dreams… in seven ingredients. (via Minimalist Baker)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
Try your hand at this delicious homemade ice cream filled with chocolate chips and cookie dough, and prepare to go back for seconds. (via The Endless Meal)
No-Churn Mocha Mint Chip Vegan Ice Cream
For our vegan friends, this ice cream recipe is so sweet and so delicious. It's one of the best quick things to make with chocolate chips, TBH. (via A Spicy Perspective)
What's your fave way to eat chocolate chips (besides a handful at a time)? Let us know @BritandCo!
This post has been updated.
