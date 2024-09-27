13 Anthropologie Halloween Decor Finds To Spook-ify Your Space
The spookiest time of year is almost upon us, meaning we're putting up all the Halloween decor possible. From scented candles to pumpkin-shaped cookware, dressing up our homes in themed decorations sparks joy like no other and sets up our spaces to be as cozy as possible. Anthropologie's decor game is undeniably good every year, which is why we've rounded up our favorite Halloween decor styles here! Scroll on to shop the best Anthropologie Halloween decor to (spookily) deck out every room in the house.
Anthropologie
Black Spider Metal Candelabra
Nothing's spookier than a classic candelabra. This black metal one holds up to 7 taper candles and is dotted with tiny creepy-crawly spiders!
Anthropologie
Mystic Icon Glass Bud Vase
This adorable bud vase boasts some ghoulish details, all while holding your fave seasonal stems.
Anthropologie
Happy Halloween Velvet Garland
Say it like you mean it: this stylish velvet garland is the ultimate way to wish your guests "happy Halloween!"
Anthropologie
Bat Flock Marble Serving Board
Fall is the prime time for charcuterie boards. Lay your best snacks atop this marble serving board for a spooky snacking sesh.
Anthropologie
Anecdote Enchanting Espresso Martini Candle
This cocktail-scented candle will definitely make you crave an espresso martini.
Anthropologie
Icon Pumpkin Taper Candles
Set these pumpkin-spotted tapers in your favorite Halloween candle holder for a unique touch!
Anthropologie
Mon Ami Happy Ghost Plush Toy
This cheerful ghost plus would def get along with Casper. One side boasts adorable 'boo' garland, while the other is covered in cobwebs. All cuddly, though!
Anthropologie
Mystic Icon Juice Glass
Serve up your daily PSLs and Halloween cocktails in this haunting glass to really lean into the season.
Anthropologie
Spider Leg Candy Bowl
Trick or treat! We want all the treats from this perfectly-spooky candy bowl that sits on creepy spider legs.
Anthropologie
Candy Corn Mouse Felt Critter
Build out your mantle decor with this charming felt mouse. He's so ready to hit the streets to say "trick or treat!"
Anthropologie
Flying Bat Wreath Hanger
This batty wreath hanger gives your front door the frightening flair Halloween season calls for.
Anthropologie
Cindy Stoneware Pumpkin Mug
Pumpkins are always appropriate when it comes to Halloween decor! This orange mug will make your October mornings feel that much more spooky.
Anthropologie
Crow Taper Candle Holder
Your guests will be craning their necks to look at this cute lil' crow. He holds a taper candle to match the Halloween fright!
