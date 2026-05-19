Summer dressing just got a whole lot easier. Free People is serving up dreamy dresses that you'll want to wear all season long, from breezy linen maxis to flirty floral slip dresses and beach-ready crochet cover-ups. Even better? Every single one is under $100 and comes in a slew of gorgeous colors and prints, so you can stock up on styles for vacations, brunch dates, weddings, and every sun-soaked moment in between without blowing your summer budget.

Shop our 15 fave Free People summer dresses under $100 below!

Free People Halo Babydoll Midi Dress Float through summer in this breezy midi dress designed with a billowy linen blend. The strapless babydoll silhouette has an open back finished with a sweet bow tie. It's that throw-on piece you’ll reach for on repeat. Pair it with sandals for brunch, beach days, or dreamy vacation dinners.

Free People Nina Babydoll Cotton-Linen Mini Dress This breezy mini dress is basically summer in outfit form. The cotton-linen fabric keeps things light and airy, while the smocked bust, puffed cap sleeves, and dainty button details add the sweetest vintage-inspired touch. Bonus: it has hidden pockets, making it just as practical as it is pretty.

Free People La La Maxi Dress Easy, breezy, and made for warm-weather days, this flowy maxi dress is the definition of effortless style. The tiered silhouette, flutter sleeves, and soft textured fabric create gorgeous movement, while the elastic empire waist keeps it comfy enough for all-day wear. Just add sandals and you’re out the door.

Free People Good Feels Cap-Sleeve Maxi Dress Comfy and elevated, this maxi dress is made from a buttery-soft ribbed knit that hugs in all the right places. The high boat neckline balances the dramatic low V-back, while ruching and a waist tie create an ultra-flattering silhouette. Finished with a back slit for easy movement, it’s the perfect dress for everything from dinner dates to summer events.

Free People Leena Mini Dress This playful mini dress puts a fresh spin on the classic A-line silhouette with its voluminous bubble bodice and hem. The lightweight cotton fabric keeps it airy and comfortable, while the elastic waist and tie-back detail add shape without sacrificing that effortlessly cool vibe. It’s the kind of statement dress that makes getting dressed feel fun again.

Free People Santa Luz Maxi Dress Romantic, floaty, and guaranteed to earn compliments, this dreamy maxi dress is made for summer moments. The billowy silhouette, asymmetrical ruffle details, and backless tie design give it an ethereal feel, whether you style it with beachy sandals for vacation or sneakers for an easy daytime look.

Free People Clair Fauxchet Midi Dress Your chicest beach cover-up just arrived. This sheer fauxchet midi dress features flattering cap sleeves, a breezy side slit, and delicate scalloped trim for an elevated look. Throw it on over your favorite bikini for the ultimate cool-girl poolside or vacation moment.

Free People Woke Up Like This Midi Dress This relaxed midi dress is designed with breezy dolman sleeves, a shapeless silhouette, and subtle side slits. It has that perfectly laid-back feel you’ll want to live in all season long. The hidden pockets are just the cherry on top.

Free People Tidebreaker Midi Dress This billowy midi dress brings all the drama in the best way. The textured jacquard cotton blend, plunging neckline, and cascading A-line silhouette create a romantic look, while the adjustable underbust ties add just the right amount of shape. It’s perfect for summer parties, vacation dinners, or anytime you want to make an entrance.

Free People Printed Got Glam Midi Slip Dress This printed slip dress is a Free People favorite in print form. Designed with a floaty mesh overlay, delicate shoulder ties, and a flattering sweetheart neckline, it’s a romantic, feminine piece that works for everything from dinner dates to summer parties. Style it with strappy heels for a dressed-up look or layer it with a tee and sneakers for an easy daytime vibe.

Free People Twisted Game Midi Dress Sweet with just the right amount of sultry, this ruffle-trimmed midi dress is an easy standout in this pink hue. The crinkled fabric keeps it comfortable and low-maintenance, while the bodycon silhouette, low back, and side slit add a flattering, dressed-up feel. It’s the perfect throw-on piece for everything from brunch to date night.

Free People Omnia Linen Midi Slip Dress Minimalists, this one’s for you. This linen-blend midi dress keeps things chic with a sleek column silhouette, crossover V-neckline, and delicate tie-back straps. Lightweight and ultra-breezy, it’s a timeless staple you’ll wear all summer long.

Free People Sadie Striped Midi Dress This striped midi dress is playful and polished. The strapless empire-waist silhouette and flouncy ruffle hem create gorgeous movement, while the back cut-out adds a fun unexpected detail. Made from soft cotton jersey with hidden pockets, it’s an easy pick for beach vacations, brunches, and sunny-day plans.

Free People Sabeen Tube Midi Dress This strapless midi dress is so easy to style and looks stunning. Designed in crisp cotton poplin with a swingy flared skirt and relaxed drop-waist silhouette, it feels playful yet polished. The beaded back tie adds a sweet finishing touch, while the built-in shelf bra keeps it as comfortable as it is cute.

Free People Set Sail Maxi Dress This breezy maxi dress is made for hot summer days. The lightweight cotton-blend fabric, relaxed drop-waist silhouette, and racerback design give it an effortlessly cool feel, while the flowing A-line shape keeps it comfortable and easy to wear from morning errands to sunset strolls.

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