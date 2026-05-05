Angela Bassett was one of the Best Dressed celebrities on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet — and not just because her look took inspiration from one of my favorite paintings, "Girl in a Pink Dress" by Laura Wheeler Waring. And with such a statement-making pink dress, the actress' makeup had to be just as stunning.

"I wanted to create a look that is a luminous expression of sophistication, style, elegance, and grace," D’Andre Michael says in a press release. "Every detail is intentional, balancing softness with strength, resulting in a look that feels polished, graceful, and effortlessly timeless."

Here's every eye product Angela Bassett wore at the 2026 Met Gala.

To get Angela Bassett's eye makeup look, start with a product like Danessa Myricks Beauty's Vision Flush in TuTu. D’Andre Michael recommends that you "color wash over entire lid up to brow, bottom lid blending out cheeks." Follow that up with the Colorfix Stix at the center of the eyelid. This is a great way to add dimension to your eyes! Up next, Michael added Wish from the Mini Everyday Magic Neutral Freedom Palette to the inner corner of Angela Bassett's eyes. This is one of my favorite tricks to look more awake!

And you simply can't forget eyeliner; feel free to go in with the Onyx color of Linework Paintbrush Fluid Liquid Eyeliner. "Inner corners out to a cat line. Bottom inner corners to meet line from the top," Michael says. Finish up with lashes if you prefer, and some mascara! I've been loving the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara. And this is a hack I figured out on my own — switching from waterproof mascara to washable or water-resistant mascara has actually helped my lashes grow longer and thicker!

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