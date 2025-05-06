The Best Dressed Stars On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Met Gala Monday has arrived yet again! It's a rainy afternoon in New York City but these stars are shining brighter than ever. This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" so I'm going to need the biggest and craziest silhouettes I've ever seen! And considering this year's hosts are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky (alongside LeBron James as an honorary chair), I know everyone's going to make a statement.

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

1. Ego Nwodim in Christopher John Rogers suit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ego Nwodim was the first arrival at the Met Gala that made me gasp. THIS is how you start off the Met Gala on the right foot! The exaggerated peplum silhouette, the ruffles, and the different fabrics come together for a really memorable look.

2. Emma Chamberlain in Courrèges Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Emma Chamberlain is totally giving Office Siren in a pinstripe number from Courrèges.

3. Teyana Taylor in custom Marc Jacobs Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue And Teyana Taylor is turning heads in a bold pinstripe suit & red cape moment from Marc Jacobs. I'm obsessed.

4. Colman Domingo in Valentino Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images And Teyana isn't the only one with capes on their mind! Co-chair Colman Domingo looks amazing in a royal blue cape with sequin & jewel detail...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ...and the graphic suit jacket, pearls, and polka dots beneath!

5. Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney looks romantic, sophisticated, and dangerous in a 1920s-inspired black gown with a keyhole neckline and ruffled sleeves.

6. Zendaya Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Zendaya looks super chic in a 3-piece cream suit, bell bottoms, and a dramatic hat. And peep that amazing engagement ring!

7. Sadie Sink Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Sadie Sink is a master at balancing sophisticated, simple pieces with memorable details. And this updo makes me want to see her in Netflix's Pride and Prejudice!

8. Tramell Tillman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Severance star Tramell Tillman's look is equal parts playful (with the faux peace lilies) and super serious (with the suit of it all) and I'm obsessed.

9. Zoe Saldaña Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Zoe Saldaña's black and white suit — with its statement waist and sleeve button detail — is a standout of the evening. And the bow at the back is just the cherry on top!

10. Simone Biles Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images I love everything about Simone Biles' look. The bright blue! The mini skirt! The jewels. She never misses.

11. Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu Savion Washington/Getty Images Gigi Hadid's gold Miu Miu dress is a homage to Josephine Baker — which I love even more than the perfect silhouette and beaded detail.

12. Mindy Kaling in Louis Vuitton Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Mindy Kaling's suit, cape, and slick bun are an absolute winner at the 2025 Met Gala.

13. Joey King in Miu Miu Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images And I'm obsessed with all the color and accessory details in Joey King's suit! Miu Miu for the win.

14. Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel Savion Washington/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o also stuns in a suit that's a similar color to her iconic Oscars dress! And the bedazzled eyebrows? Incredible.

15. Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The only thing I love more than a regular suit is Kerry Washington in a suit with a tutu. Gorgeous!

16. Tyler Perry Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tyler Perry's green suit and jeweled cape is a total standout on the Met Gala red carpet.

17. Lisa in Louis Vuitton Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images And Lisa's take on the no pants trend is my new favorite thing. I need a pearl chain!

18. Megan Thee Stallion Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Meghan Thee Stallion is giving Old Hollywood glamour at the Met Gala!

19. Sabrina Carpenter in Louis Vuitton Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter took "that's that me espresso" to a whole new level with a coffee-brown Louis Vuitton suit.

20. Suki Waterhouse in Michael Kors Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse's backless Michael Kors ensemble is chic and sexy, my favorite combo!

21. Miley Cyrus in custom Alaïa Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Miley Cyrus two-piece Alaïa look is eye-catching and we'd expect nothing less.

22. Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo played into the black and white theme of the evening, with a red beaded corset and statement nails, of course!

23. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Olivier Rousteing Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Priyanka Chopra Jonas' polka dot suit from Olivier Rousteing proves she's work and play.

24. Jeff Goldblum in Wales Bonner Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Leave it to Jeff Goldblum to rock a suit, a bowtie, and a fur collar at the Met Gala.

25. Doja Cat in Marc Jacobs Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images I knew if there was one person I could count on to think outside the box it was Doja Cat. I love this look!

26. Damson Idris in Tommy Hilfiger Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Damson Idris using the Met Gala to promote his new F1 movie? In a blazing red suit? Hot.

27. Lizzo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Lizzo's black and white dress is a showstopper — especially paired with her new blonde hair.

28. Keke Palmer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue KEKE! NEVER! MISSES! And this pearly tuxedo dress proves it.

29. Justice Smith Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue This asymmetrical scarf & jacket detail, along with the lacy cuffs, is the moment!

30. Laura Harrier in Gap by Zac Posen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Oh yeah, I think this puffed sleeve suit just joined my Top 10 Favorite Met Gala Looks list.

31. Halle Bailey in Coach Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Halle Bailey looks flirty and fun in a bedazzled blazer dress from Coach at the Met Gala.

32. Jon Batiste Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jon Batiste's best accessory? This etched saxophone. Iconic!

33. Doechii in Louis Vuitton Savion Washington/Getty Images Leave it to Doechii to wear a Louis Vuitton short suit with Mary Janes and EAT IT UP!

34. Caleb McLaughlin Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Caleb McLaughlin did not come to the Met Gala to mess around! This look is dapper and chic.

35. Monica Barbaro in Dior Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Monica Barbaro is a vision in Christian Dior at the 2025 Met Gala.

36. Precious Lee Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Precious Lee is absolutely stunning in a beaded catsuit with a leopard print wrap.

37. FKA Twigs in Wales Bonner Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images FKA Twigs looks like she stepped right out of the 1920s in this scalloped, beaded, and feathered look and I can't get enough.

38. Demi Moore in Thom Browne Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Demi Moore's Thom Browne dress — which is meant to look like a men's tie! — actually features over 1 million beads. Whoa.

39. Serena Williams in Moncler Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Serena Williams' Moncler dress is giving siren — and not just because the silky fabric and iridescent cutout remind me of the ocean.

40. Hunter Schafer in Prada Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Hunter Schafer looks especially dapper in a black and white Prada suit. With gloves!

42. Cardi B in Burberry Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Cardi B's embellished Burberry suit is one of my favorite Met Gala looks this year!

42. Janelle Monáe in Paul Tazewell Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Janelle Monáe looks amazing every single Met Gala, and this Paul Tazewell suit is no exception (nor is the matching, tailored suit underneath).

43. Law Roach in Burberry Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue This black and white suit is anything but ordinary thanks to the textured fabric and long sleeve cuffs. It's giving Mr. Darcy!

44. Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kim K. looked GOOD in this black leather set and matching fedora.

45. Jenna Ortega Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jenna Ortega's silver dress (which is made out of rulers, BTW!) is one of the most memorable Met Gala red carpet looks.

46. Charli xcx in Ann Demeulemeester Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Charli xcx channeled all things raven with this feathered Ann Demeulemeester look.

47. Lauryn Hill Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue And Lauryn Hill looked INCREDIBLE in a butter yellow suit with an extravagant cape and parasol.

Stay tuned for even more of the 2025 Met Gala's best dressed!

This post has been updated.