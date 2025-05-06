Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

The Best Dressed Stars On The Met Gala Red Carpet

met gala best dressed
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
May 06, 2025
Met Gala Monday has arrived yet again! It's a rainy afternoon in New York City but these stars are shining brighter than ever. This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" so I'm going to need the biggest and craziest silhouettes I've ever seen! And considering this year's hosts are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky (alongside LeBron James as an honorary chair), I know everyone's going to make a statement.

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

1. Ego Nwodim in Christopher John Rogers suit

Ego Nwodim

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ego Nwodim was the first arrival at the Met Gala that made me gasp. THIS is how you start off the Met Gala on the right foot! The exaggerated peplum silhouette, the ruffles, and the different fabrics come together for a really memorable look.

2. Emma Chamberlain in Courrèges

emma chamberlain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Emma Chamberlain is totally giving Office Siren in a pinstripe number from Courrèges.

3. Teyana Taylor in custom Marc Jacobs

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And Teyana Taylor is turning heads in a bold pinstripe suit & red cape moment from Marc Jacobs. I'm obsessed.

4. Colman Domingo in Valentino

colman domingo

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And Teyana isn't the only one with capes on their mind! Co-chair Colman Domingo looks amazing in a royal blue cape with sequin & jewel detail...

colman domingo met gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

...and the graphic suit jacket, pearls, and polka dots beneath!

5. Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

sydney sweeney

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looks romantic, sophisticated, and dangerous in a 1920s-inspired black gown with a keyhole neckline and ruffled sleeves.

6. Zendaya

zendaya

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zendaya looks super chic in a 3-piece cream suit, bell bottoms, and a dramatic hat. And peep that amazing engagement ring!

7. Sadie Sink

sadie sink met gala best dressed

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sadie Sink is a master at balancing sophisticated, simple pieces with memorable details. And this updo makes me want to see her in Netflix's Pride and Prejudice!

8. Tramell Tillman

tramell tillman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Severance star Tramell Tillman's look is equal parts playful (with the faux peace lilies) and super serious (with the suit of it all) and I'm obsessed.

9. Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Salda\u00f1a

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña's black and white suit — with its statement waist and sleeve button detail — is a standout of the evening. And the bow at the back is just the cherry on top!

10. Simone Biles

simone biles

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

I love everything about Simone Biles' look. The bright blue! The mini skirt! The jewels. She never misses.

11. Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu

gigi hadid met gala

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid's gold Miu Miu dress is a homage to Josephine Baker — which I love even more than the perfect silhouette and beaded detail.

12. Mindy Kaling in Louis Vuitton

mindy kaling

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mindy Kaling's suit, cape, and slick bun are an absolute winner at the 2025 Met Gala.

13. Joey King in Miu Miu

joey king

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And I'm obsessed with all the color and accessory details in Joey King's suit! Miu Miu for the win.

14. Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel

Lupita Nyong'o

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o also stuns in a suit that's a similar color to her iconic Oscars dress! And the bedazzled eyebrows? Incredible.

15. Kerry Washington

kerry washington

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The only thing I love more than a regular suit is Kerry Washington in a suit with a tutu. Gorgeous!

16. Tyler Perry

tyler perry met gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tyler Perry's green suit and jeweled cape is a total standout on the Met Gala red carpet.

17. Lisa in Louis Vuitton

lisa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And Lisa's take on the no pants trend is my new favorite thing. I need a pearl chain!

18. Megan Thee Stallion

megan thee stallion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Meghan Thee Stallion is giving Old Hollywood glamour at the Met Gala!

19. Sabrina Carpenter in Louis Vuitton

sabrina carpenter

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter took "that's that me espresso" to a whole new level with a coffee-brown Louis Vuitton suit.

20. Suki Waterhouse in Michael Kors

suki waterhouse

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse's backless Michael Kors ensemble is chic and sexy, my favorite combo!

21. Miley Cyrus in custom Alaïa

miley cyrus met gala best dressed

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Miley Cyrus two-piece Alaïa look is eye-catching and we'd expect nothing less.

22. Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy

cynthia erivo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo played into the black and white theme of the evening, with a red beaded corset and statement nails, of course!

23. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Olivier Rousteing

priyanka chopra jonas

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' polka dot suit from Olivier Rousteing proves she's work and play.

24. Jeff Goldblum in Wales Bonner

jeff goldblum

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Leave it to Jeff Goldblum to rock a suit, a bowtie, and a fur collar at the Met Gala.

25. Doja Cat in Marc Jacobs

doja cat

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

I knew if there was one person I could count on to think outside the box it was Doja Cat. I love this look!

26.  Damson Idris in Tommy Hilfiger

Damson Idris

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Damson Idris using the Met Gala to promote his new F1 movie? In a blazing red suit? Hot.

27. Lizzo

lizzo

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lizzo's black and white dress is a showstopper — especially paired with her new blonde hair.

28. Keke Palmer

keke palmer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

KEKE! NEVER! MISSES! And this pearly tuxedo dress proves it.

29. Justice Smith

justice smith

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This asymmetrical scarf & jacket detail, along with the lacy cuffs, is the moment!

30. Laura Harrier in Gap by Zac Posen

laura harrier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Oh yeah, I think this puffed sleeve suit just joined my Top 10 Favorite Met Gala Looks list.

31. Halle Bailey in Coach

halle bailey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Halle Bailey looks flirty and fun in a bedazzled blazer dress from Coach at the Met Gala.

32. Jon Batiste

jon batiste met gala best dressed

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jon Batiste's best accessory? This etched saxophone. Iconic!

33. Doechii in Louis Vuitton

Doechii

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Leave it to Doechii to wear a Louis Vuitton short suit with Mary Janes and EAT IT UP!

34. Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin did not come to the Met Gala to mess around! This look is dapper and chic.

35. Monica Barbaro in Dior

monica barbaro

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Monica Barbaro is a vision in Christian Dior at the 2025 Met Gala.

36. Precious Lee

precious lee

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Precious Lee is absolutely stunning in a beaded catsuit with a leopard print wrap.

37. FKA Twigs in Wales Bonner

fka twigs

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

FKA Twigs looks like she stepped right out of the 1920s in this scalloped, beaded, and feathered look and I can't get enough.

38. Demi Moore in Thom Browne

demi moore met gala red carpet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Demi Moore's Thom Browne dress — which is meant to look like a men's tie! — actually features over 1 million beads. Whoa.

39. Serena Williams in Moncler

serena williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Serena Williams' Moncler dress is giving siren — and not just because the silky fabric and iridescent cutout remind me of the ocean.

40. Hunter Schafer in Prada

hunter schafer

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer looks especially dapper in a black and white Prada suit. With gloves!

42. Cardi B in Burberry

cardi b met gala

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cardi B's embellished Burberry suit is one of my favorite Met Gala looks this year!

42. Janelle Monáe in Paul Tazewell

janelle monae

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Janelle Monáe looks amazing every single Met Gala, and this Paul Tazewell suit is no exception (nor is the matching, tailored suit underneath).

43. Law Roach in Burberry

law roach

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This black and white suit is anything but ordinary thanks to the textured fabric and long sleeve cuffs. It's giving Mr. Darcy!

44. Kim Kardashian in Chrome Hearts

kim kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim K. looked GOOD in this black leather set and matching fedora.

45. Jenna Ortega

jenna ortega

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jenna Ortega's silver dress (which is made out of rulers, BTW!) is one of the most memorable Met Gala red carpet looks.

46. Charli xcx in Ann Demeulemeester

charli xcx

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Charli xcx channeled all things raven with this feathered Ann Demeulemeester look.

47. Lauryn Hill

lauryn hill

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And Lauryn Hill looked INCREDIBLE in a butter yellow suit with an extravagant cape and parasol.

Stay tuned for even more of the 2025 Met Gala's best dressed!

This post has been updated.

