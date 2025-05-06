The 14 Worst Dressed Celebrities At The Met Gala

The Met Gala has come and gone, but there are plenty of outfits that will stay with us for days to come. However...that's not always a good thing. Some looks weren't on-theme, and some looks weren't on at all, but regardless of where they fall on that spectrum these are the worst dress celebrities at the Met Gala in 2025.

Scroll to see all the worst dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala...

1. Gayle King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Gayle King is unfortunately in her flop era right now, from the space trip to this outfit. It doesn't feel tailored to her at all, and the pattern is a little too pop punk for me.

2. Shakira Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Her hips don't lie...and neither can I: this dress isn't working for me. The bodice is giving "Going Out Dress" circa 2012, and the train situation feels mismatched. Plus, there's just nothing on-theme about the whole ensemble. But she looks pretty!

3. Walton Goggins Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images I wanna preface by acknowledging that I love when a man doesn't just through on a boring black suit at a red carpet. HOWEVER, this look is a swing and a miss for me on Walton. I think it's better suited for Pedro Pascal with a shorter hemline and some cool boots.

4. Regina King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Regina King always looks gorgeous, but this two-piece suit doesn't really...suit her, in my opinion. I'm not sure if its the color, the material, or the embellishments, but I don't love this look on her. However, the neckline is really cool, and I would have loved to see something a little more chic paired with that silhouette.

5. Madonna Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Now, I know that Madonna's historically worn a lot of suits — there's plenty of evidence that she slays this silhouette! However, I feel like this color isn't doing much for her. While it's totally normal to show signs of aging (and beautiful even!), I do feel like this cream color paired with her glam ages her even more and overall washes her out.

6. Angela Basset Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Angela is a queen, an icon, an absolute star...I just don't like this look. There's something off about the velvet layered over the sheer top that just doesn't mesh for me. I think if she would have swapped out the top, this look could have really been major!

7. Rachel Brosnahan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue This dress is pretty, but it's just too plain — and not in a chic, super tailored way. Plus, I really think this dark purple is not flattering for Rachel.

8. Halle Berry Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images It feels sacrilegious to call a Halle Berry look "bad." And don't get me wrong — this isn't terrible. I just don't find it particularly flattering, especially given the rounded deep neck paired with the thick stripes. I think a V-neck and thinner stripes would have been a much more chic take on this look, especially with the naked dress of it all!

9. Chappell Roan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue There's no doubt that Chappell Roan absolutely commits to a look. I just really feel like this is more of a tribute to the hair bands of the '80s than it is an ode to Black fashion or dandyism. Still, you can't deny that this is very on-brand for Chappell!

10. Issa Rae Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Issa Rae is stunning, and this look fits the theme...it's just really simple. I would have loved to see something with a more interesting silhouette on her — maybe something with bigger shoulder pads, or pants with a wide leg.

11. Maya Hawke Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Maya looks like the Hollywood royalty that she is, but all in all the 'fit is very plain and doesn't fit the theme. I know Maya would have rocked a suit like nobody's business, and I'm super bummed we missed out on that opportunity!

12. Vera Wang Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For someone who makes gorgeous dresses, Vera Wang REALLY missed with this look. It feels so random to the theme, and it's overall just not flattering for her. Wishing I would see her in a really nice oversized suit look with those glasses and that cut!

13. Clairo Savion Washington/Getty Images This work was seriously working for me! It's tailored, it's cute, and on-theme...and then there's the cat. I love kitschy accessories, but this really detracts from what's otherwise a really awesome ensemble!

14. Amelia Gray Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Just because you incorporate a suite jacket element does not mean you're on-theme. I really don't like the excessive lace layering, and the ribbed bloomers aren't cohesive to the look at all.

