The Absolute Best Dressed Celebrities on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2026 Met Gala has officially kicked off with stars taking the carpet — and social media — by storm. The gala dress code is "Fashion as Art" to coincide with the new exhibit Costume Art.

"The show will examine the centrality of the dressed body, juxtaposing garments and works of art from across the Museum’s vast collection to create pairings that not only illuminate the indivisible connection between clothing and the body," the museum's site reads, "but also the complex interplay between artistic representations of the body and fashion as an embodied artform."

So, without further ado, let's get into all the Best Dressed stars on the Met Gala red carpet — which in and of itself is a work of art!

Emma Chamberlain in Mugler Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain kicked off the event with a bang in a hand-painted Mugler gown. This is the kind of creativity I like to see!

Isha M. Ambani in customGaurav Gupta Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Isha M. Ambani looks beautiful in a custom golden sari. Between the gorgeous colors and rich textures, this is a look to remember.

Sunday Rose in Dior Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose looked like a vision in her Dior floral dress — and honestly I think she upstaged her mom, who looks a little too chic and toned-down for what I like to see at the Met Gala.

La La in custom Wiederhoeft Mike Coppola/Getty Images La La looked like a walking chandelier in this gorgeous jeweled and quilted number.

Chase Sui Wonders in McQueen Mike Coppola/Getty Images Chase Sui Wonders rocked a lilac gown to the 2026 Met Gala with a gorgeous bow detail that's totally giving Marie from The Aristocats.

Angela Basett in Prabal Gurung Mike Coppola/Getty Images Angela Bassett paid homage to the Girl in Pink Dress painting, which was done during the Harlem Renaissance, and this look is an ode to aging bodies since the painted girl is younger. I'm in love!

Jisoo in Dior Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Jisoo looked stunning in a pastel floral dress with a sculpted waist and 3D flowers.

Sabrina Carpenter in Dior Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images I literally screamed when I saw Sabrina — and realized she was wearing literal film strips. And she revealed that they're all strips from Audrey Hepburn's Sabrina.

SZA Julian Hamilton/Getty Images SZA looked stunning in a bright yellow dress that was giving major butterfly vibes. It's springtime baby! Her headdress has real flowers and the neckline has pieces of saris sewn in.

Lisa in custom Robert Wun Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lisa literally held up the Met Gala with a sculptural detail on her dress featuring literal arms.

Rachel Zegler Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Rachel Zegler totally embodied the "Fashion is Art" dress code by taking inspiration from "The Execution of Lady Jane Grey" by Paul Delaroche.

Blake Lively in Versace Mike Coppola/Getty Images Blake Lively wore 2006 Versace with an added train that she described as a watercolor sunrise. And she carried art from each of her four kids which is so sweet.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri always knows how to look amazing on a red carpet — and this structural, artistic Chanel dress is no different.

Beyoncé Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The 2026 Met Gala red carpet was totally shut down by Beyoncé, who wore a sheer dress with a sparkly skeleton on top, a helmet, and a feather cape. And you can believe me when I tell you the fans cheered loud for her. It's her first Met Gala in a decade!

Joey King in Miu Miu Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Dare I say this is the best Joey King has ever looked?

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