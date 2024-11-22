Angelina Jolie Finally Opened Up About Her "Extremely Private" Kids & Motherhood
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Angelina Jolie has always been mother — but she's also a literal mother to six kids whom she clearly cares about fiercely. Since she first adopted Zahara, Maddox, and Pax to giving birth to Vivienne and Knox, it's always been evident that her children are her entire world. While she rarely talks about her children (especially given her highly contested divorce at the moment), Angelina shared a little slice of her feelings on motherhood, insights on her children, and more with Good Morning America.
Here's what Angelina Jolie had to say about her kids — including which one of them is the most private!
Angelina opened up about her feelings for her family while chatting about her new movie Maria with Good Morning Americaon November 21, 2024. Host Michael Strahan asked Angie about if there's anything she loves as much as her character loves singing, and she replied that it's her "motherhood."
"It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me," she said. "I could — nothing else matters."
When asked about her sons' involvement in Maria, Angelina explained that despite their involvement behind the scenes, they're very uninterested in a life in the spotlight. She said, "None of my children want to be in front of the camera. They're quite private."
Angelina elaborated, "Shiloh's extremely private. They weren't born with privacy, so I hope they can have that."
This interview comes after Angelina and Knox attended the Governor's Awards with her on November 18, 2024. His rare appearance shocked so many — including Brad. Daily Mail reported that Pitt found the timing "suspicious."
The source said, "'She is trying to get under his skin after his recent win and using Knox to do so is odd. Knox wants nothing to do with Hollywood and has no communication with Brad."
Despite the weirdness, the source also said, "He [Brad] believes that, in time, his children will come back into his life."
How many kids does Angelina Jolie have?
Angelina Jolie has six children. She adopted Zahara, Maddox, and Pax, and later gave birth to Vivienne and Shiloh. She shares her children with Brad Pitt, most of whom aren't on good terms with him at the moment.
