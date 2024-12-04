TBH, Heidi Klum's Lingerie Photoshoot With Her (Adult) Daughter Really Isn't That Big Of A Deal
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Heidi Klum and her 20-year-old daughter, Leni, just did an adorable lingerie photoshoot for Italian brand, Intimissimi...and the internet is apparently NOT having it. The iconic supermodel posted the ad on Instagram this week, but quickly had to turn off the comments after backlash. Here's what's going on — and why it's really not a big deal, if you ask me!
See Heidi Klum and her daughter's brand new Intimissimi lingerie photoshoot!
In a holiday-themed ad for Intimissimi, Heidi Klum and her daughter open a gift with an old-fashioned camera inside. They take turns "filming" each other in red, silky pajamas and black, lace intimates as they pose cheekily for the camera while holiday-sounding music plays in the background.
Alongside the video, there are also photo ads — one where Heidi posed alone and one where she posed with Leni. Throughout the entire campaign, there's nothing overtly sexual happening. It truly looks like a mother and daughter playing dress up with fancy, cozy lingerie and pajamas. However, that's not how everyone else seemed to feel. Page Sixreported that one user commented, “Which normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?”
See Heidi Klum & Her Daughter's Photoshoot Here!
After more of the same type of remarks, Heidi turned off the ability to comment on her post. And I have to say: Good for her!
First and foremost, Leni is a 20-year-old professional model who does this kind of thing for a living — it's not like Heidi randomly roped her child into this ad out of nowhere. They both did a similar campaign for Intimissimi back in Octoberand May, so it's not even like this ad in particular is unprecedented. And while one comment on Leni's post reads, "Being close with your mom is one thing but posing in your underwear for photographers and the media together is odd," it's not like there was enough backlash for her to turn off the comments completely.
Second of all, Leni is a consenting adult. She makes her own choices based on her own agency! Why are we taking that away from her and acting like it's odd for her to make this modeling choice?
Finally, it's a cheeky – and sweet — reminder of growing up and learning about womanhood alongside our own mothers. My mom helped me pick out my own first training bra at Limited Too (I know, I'm old), taking me to Aerie and Victoria's Secret as I got older, and shaping my own views of intimate wear from the very beginning. So it really doesn't strike me as weird that this mother-daughter model duo would pose together in their own intimate wear. If it was overtly sexual, this would be a totally different story — but it simply is not.
What do you think? Is it weird that Heidi posed with her daughter in a lingerie ad? Or is it harmless? Let us know in the comments!
Looking for more pop culture news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.