Dust off the grill!
The Only Aldi Shopping List You Need For Memorial Day Weekend
Aldi
By Theresa GonzalezMay 20, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
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Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, which means it’s time to dust off the grill, cue up the perfect playlist, and gather your favorite people in the backyard. But before you head out to stock up on burger patties and picnic sides, you don't have to spend a fortune to host the ultimate seasonal cookout.Aldi is coming through with an incredible lineup of holiday essentials ... Keep reading
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