Every 'Fourth Wing' Cast Rumor, Celebrity Comment & Update We've Gotten Recently

The question on everyone's minds is who are the cast members of the Fourth Wing show? We know the main characters (Violet, Xaden, Rhiannon, and more) and we know Michael B. Jordan is producing (and has author Rebecca Yarros' "complete" trust) but I need to know who's in the cast Amazon!! We might not have official announcements yet, but I've gathered all the rumors and celebrity comments we've gotten recently.

Here are Brit + Co's latest Fourth Wing cast rumors & updates, all in one place.

Who is rumored to play Xaden? Amy Sussman/Getty Images Xaden might just be the role fans are most passionate about, and everyone from Ariyan Akaltun and Emilio Sakraya to Taylor Zakhar Perez (Red, White and Royal Blue) and Josh Heuston (Off-Campus) have been a part of the rumor mill. Heuston recently gave Brit + Co an exclusive update on whether we'll see him riding a dragon anytime soon: "We'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose," he said. "Or the writers, however you wanna say that."

Who is rumored to play Violet in Fourth Wing? Neilson Barnard/Getty Images There are also quite a few names being thrown around for Violet too! Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Freya Allen (The Witcher), Mackenzie Foy (Twilight), and Hannah Dodd (Bridgerton) are all popular choices to play our leading lady. As soon as we find out who's leading the cast, you'll be the first to know.

Michael B. Jordan also gave a promising update on the 'Fourth Wing' cast. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures/Amazon The Academy Award winner is really set on getting every single cast member for the Fourth Wing show perfect. "When it's done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," Michael B. Jordan said in an interview with the BBC. And when you get a good mix of recognizable actors and new faces, "it allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts." Honestly that kind of reminds me of how, when The Hunger Games first premiered, Josh Hutcherson was well known for his childhood roles, while Jennifer Lawrence was a little less familiar to audiences. But the movie allowed us to see them both in a totally new light. But, no matter how you feel about the Fourth Wing cast, Jordan promises "it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest."

And we could have other 'Fourth Wing' cast members in the running! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Griffin (@danny_griffin_) Fourth Wing fans lost it when Danny Griffin posted a photo reading the book upside down, calling for him to play Liam or Dain (I'll accept either). Cynthia Erivo also follows Rebecca Yarros and fans on Reddit think she'd be a great choice for a professor or the voice of a dragon. But no matter what, Yarros is just as excited to see who makes up the cast as we are. "I’ve never done this before, so I don’t have an opinion on if [the cast] should be established or if they shouldn’t, or what attention that brings," she said in an interview with Variety. "I’m going to trust that they bring in the right people when they start casting. And then I’m gonna hope that they fit who’s described in the book, and I think we’ll know when we know. But I honestly don’t have a preference, just whoever can fit the character." (Although she has given more specifics that Xaden is POC).

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Fourth Wing updates.