If there’s one place that knows how to nail cozy and cute holiday decor, it’s Anthropologie. Their most recent drop is packed with so many fun finds that’ll make your space feel welcoming and oh-so festive. The best part is they’ll pair wonderfully with all of the holiday decor you already have.

These 9 new Anthropologie decor finds will instantly elevate your home for the holidays. Shop below!

Anthropologie Perla Appetizer Fork Set These pearl-adorned appetizer forks will make an excellent (and fancy) touch to any charcuterie spreads you're planning this year.

Anthropologie North Star Rotary Candle This charming rotary candle spins delicately once it's warmed up a bit. The golden stars will reflect the candle light across your space, creating a cozy aura you can enjoy all year long.

Anthropologie Luster Glass Tree Taper Holder Taper candles are hands-down one of our favorite pieces to decorate with, so these Christmas-tree shaped holders are immediately getting added to our cart. They come in three colors, making the mixing and matching process super fun.

Anthropologie Nesting With Grace Festive Confetti Icon Juice Glass Anthropologie's Icon Juice Glass is embracing the holiday spirit with this gingerbread house design. No matter what you're sipping, you can do it in style with this find.

Anthropologie Cloudnola Flip Glass Vase This two-part vase is easily customizable – either flip the top component up or down to create your desired look, then add your favorite flowers. What's more is the red and green colorway feels like a perfect fit for the Christmas season. Love!

Anthropologie Curtis Bouclé Blanket-Stitch Pillow The comfy bouclé material on this pillow sets your bedspread or sofa up for cozy success. Plus, the stitch work along the perimeter gives it that handmade feel for added charm. You can currently shop this pick in so many different colors to flex with your personal style.

Anthropologie Festive Notes Naughty Or Nice Wonderland Glass Candle This candle boasts all the heavy hitters when it comes to holiday scents: orange, fig, maple syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It'll make cozy Christmas movie nights feel even cozier while emitting a sweet, festive aroma.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Cheese Knife This nutcracker-shaped cheese knife is everything. The little figurine stands proud while holding a small cheese knife, so he'd make a great companion for any holiday snack spreads.

Anthropologie Rifle Paper Co. Home Sweet Home Porcelain Platter There's truly no place like home when it comes to the holiday season. This porcelain platter celebrates spending time with your loved ones with seasonal motifs. From hosting appetizers to the main course, you won't want your Christmas dinner to go without it!

