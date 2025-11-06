Get festive with it.
9 New Anthropologie Decor Finds To Cozy Up Your Home For The Holidays
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If there’s one place that knows how to nail cozy and cute holiday decor, it’s Anthropologie. Their most recent drop is packed with so many fun finds that’ll make your space feel welcoming and oh-so festive. The best part is they’ll pair wonderfully with all of the holiday decor you already have.
These 9 new Anthropologie decor finds will instantly elevate your home for the holidays. Shop below!
Anthropologie
Perla Appetizer Fork Set
These pearl-adorned appetizer forks will make an excellent (and fancy) touch to any charcuterie spreads you're planning this year.
Anthropologie
North Star Rotary Candle
This charming rotary candle spins delicately once it's warmed up a bit. The golden stars will reflect the candle light across your space, creating a cozy aura you can enjoy all year long.
Anthropologie
Luster Glass Tree Taper Holder
Taper candles are hands-down one of our favorite pieces to decorate with, so these Christmas-tree shaped holders are immediately getting added to our cart. They come in three colors, making the mixing and matching process super fun.
Anthropologie
Nesting With Grace Festive Confetti Icon Juice Glass
Anthropologie's Icon Juice Glass is embracing the holiday spirit with this gingerbread house design. No matter what you're sipping, you can do it in style with this find.
Anthropologie
Cloudnola Flip Glass Vase
This two-part vase is easily customizable – either flip the top component up or down to create your desired look, then add your favorite flowers. What's more is the red and green colorway feels like a perfect fit for the Christmas season. Love!
Anthropologie
Curtis Bouclé Blanket-Stitch Pillow
The comfy bouclé material on this pillow sets your bedspread or sofa up for cozy success. Plus, the stitch work along the perimeter gives it that handmade feel for added charm. You can currently shop this pick in so many different colors to flex with your personal style.
Anthropologie
Festive Notes Naughty Or Nice Wonderland Glass Candle
This candle boasts all the heavy hitters when it comes to holiday scents: orange, fig, maple syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It'll make cozy Christmas movie nights feel even cozier while emitting a sweet, festive aroma.
Anthropologie
New York City Ballet Cheese Knife
This nutcracker-shaped cheese knife is everything. The little figurine stands proud while holding a small cheese knife, so he'd make a great companion for any holiday snack spreads.
Anthropologie
Rifle Paper Co. Home Sweet Home Porcelain Platter
There's truly no place like home when it comes to the holiday season. This porcelain platter celebrates spending time with your loved ones with seasonal motifs. From hosting appetizers to the main course, you won't want your Christmas dinner to go without it!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.