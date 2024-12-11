I Scrolled 350+ Anthropologie New Arrivals — 17 Most Flattering Picks For All Your Winter Outfits
There’s no denying that Anthropologie is full of stylish finds. This especially reigns true around the holiday season – from leather picks to sequined shirts to velvet dresses, they’ve absolutely got some chic options for all the festivities. I scrolled through 368 of their new arrivals and found the 17 cutest items worthy of your winter wardrobe.
Scroll on for the best Anthropologie new arrivals for winter 2024!
Anthropologie
Pilcro Boxy Tee & Ribbed Sweater Vest Twofer
This sweater vest + shirt combo makes formulating winter outfits so easy. The knit looks and feels ultra-cozy!
Anthropologie
Good American Good Ease Relaxed Sparkle Jeans
I normally tend to avoid white jeans, but this pair has me thinking different. They're covered in tiny silver stripes that make me want to shout "it's party time!" for New Year's.
Anthropologie
ASTR The Label Jada Long-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Slim Midi Dress
Chocolate brown is that girl (Pantone's color of the year, Mocha Mousse, proves it), so I can't help but be in love with this midi dress. The off-the-shoulder design is equal parts sexy and snug.
Anthropologie
Maeve Faux-Leather Button-Front Belted Mini Skirt
This mini means business. Pair it with a simple red turtleneck for the coolest Christmas outfit there ever was!
Anthropologie
Maeve Scalloped Turtleneck Sweater Tank Top
This color combo is everything to me – the playful pink scalloped edge on this sweater tank will absolutely earn you major compliments among the family.
Anthropologie
Maeve Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Lace-Trim Blouse
This cotton top is sooo classy and timeless. The light blue with white accents is def winter-approved. Plus, it's part of an adorable matching set, if that's your thing! Personally I'd pair it with some wide-leg jeans to make it a bit more casual for my holiday schedule.
Anthropologie
Maeve Cotton Boxy Oversized V-Neck Sweater
From WFH days to cozy coffee runs with the hometown besties, this striped sweater lays on the body perfectly, with comfy, wide sleeves to match.
Anthropologie
Reformation Cary High-Rise Slouchy Wide-Leg Jeans
I am a wide-leg jeans lover through and through. They're just so comfortable! This pair in particular is singlehandedly convincing me that the stud trend is back in full force, and I need them now.
Anthropologie
The Katey Mock-Neck Bell-Sleeve Sweater by Maeve
You gotta have a classic sweater to keep you warm this winter. This one has some cute bell sleeves that sets it apart from your traditional cut! I'd snag it in the white color so I can easily pair it with everything from skirts to jeans this season.
Anthropologie
Baum und Pferdgarten Nuvin Metallic Faux-Leather Pants
Now these are some statement-making pants. The reddish wash feels like the perfect fit for Christmastime, but you should absolutely bust these out for a foxy New Year's outfit, too. Fun pants + fun blouse + boots, and you're good to go!
Anthropologie
Sam Edelman Darya Pleated Sweater Midi Dress
Sweater dresses will never let you down. I think the square neckline on this one is super flattering and just the right amount of revealing, though the rest of the garment gives you some great coverage, especially in the wintry cold weather.
Anthropologie
Maeve Cashmere Ruffle-Sleeve Mock-Neck Sweater
Everyone at Christmas dinner will be raving about this unique sweater. The bold stripes will make for some ahh-mazing Instagram pics, too!
Anthropologie
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt: Sequin Edition
Give me sequin everything, please. They're perfect for the most festive time of the year! This midi skirt is also part of a matching set (including the Maeve Sequin Tee) that you can rock together or separately throughout the season.
Anthropologie
Avec Les Filles Hourglass Blazer
If you're headed out on the town around the holidays, you'e gonna need something to bundle up in. This sophisticated blazer is made from wool, which can never let you down in the warmth department. The silhouette is slightly fitted, too, so you won't feel absolutely swarmed in it.
Anthropologie
Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese Bow Buttondown Blouse
I truthfully have not given up on the bow trend just yet. This adorable button-down blouse is covered in 'em, so don't cover it up!
Anthropologie
Sam Edelman Lyric Back-Tie Sweater
This next bow-filled find is business in the front, party in the back. Pair it with a black mini skirt and some tights, then you've got a killer Christmas 'fit on your hands.
Anthropologie
Liv Foster Stretch Velvet Cutout Maxi Dress
This dress would be perfect for more formal holiday occasions. The strapless look will always be classy, plus you can always cover up with a red or green sweater if it's chilly AF out.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.