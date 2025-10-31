This season, I will prioritize quality over quantity when it comes to my fall wardrobe. And honestly, who has higher-quality clothing than Anthropologie? Sure, Anthro is sometimes on the pricey side, but that’s simply because their clothes are high-end. They last forever, are extremely fashion-forward, and look elegant on everyone. Simply put, Anthropologie is my all-time favorite clothing store.

As such, I’ve gathered the most adorable new arrivals from Anthropologie that are bound to make you the belle of the ball (or the office) this season. Who’s ready for some shopping?

Scroll to find our favorite October new arrivals at Anthropologie right now!

Anthropologie Endless Rose Scoop-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress Ever wonder what it would feel like to stop traffic? That’s exactly the sort of effect this dress has on onlookers. It’s stunning, show-stopping, and bound to get a few double-takes from passersby. As long as you’re comfortable with being the center of attention, you’ll love the bountiful compliments you’ll receive in this gorgeous midi dress.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Lightweight Shimmer Knit Poncho Petition to bring back the poncho! This particular piece by Anthropologie is so classy and cozy that it makes the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe. Just imagine wearing it while sipping your pumpkin-spiced latte and observing the graceful twirl of autumn leaves as they stir in the wind.

Anthropologie Conditions Apply Blooming Long-Sleeve Collared Blouse Talk about fashion-forward! It’s no wonder this collared blouse is so highly-rated on Anthropologie’s official website- it’s simply to die for! These gorgeous retro-inspired blouses are selling like hotcakes right now, so grab them while you can before they’re officially sold out.

Anthropologie BLANKNYC Real Suede Crop Jacket It’s essential to own fashion pieces that can be styled in a multitude of different ways. That’s why I’m obsessed with this real suede crop jacket, which is so versatile that it can be dressed up or down depending on your personal preference. Truly adorable, fashion-forward, and elegant.

Anthropologie THE GREAT. Tulsa Midi Dress This dress has one of the most gorgeous print designs I’ve ever seen on a piece of clothing. It looks like something straight out of The Met, and the overall outfit has a timeless elegance to it that is priceless. You’ll feel like a fashion-forward princess in this piece, which looks lovely for autumn, yet can be worn all year round.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Sporty V-Neck Sweater Vest Sometimes, you’re just in the mood to let your preppy flag fly. I don’t know what inspires it. Maybe it’s from watching too many reruns of Gossip Girl, while fawning over Blair Waldorf’s wardrobe. I’m not sure. But in the spirit of preppy fashion, I find myself swooning over this v-neck sweater vest.

Anthropologie Avec Les Filles Long Trench Coat This gorgeous trench coat looks like something Anne Hathaway would wear in The Devil Wears Prada. You know, after she gets the whole chic, sleek makeover. With the sequel film coming out, this coat is totally in vogue (pun intended). Miranda Priestly would approve. That’s all.

Anthropologie Reformation Dusk Knit Top This lovely dusk knit top is ideal for your autumn wardrobe, since it can look dashing with a multitude of different styling options. Whether you wear it with jeans, a pencil skirt, or a mini, it will look immaculate either way.

Looking for more fashion & shopping advice? Sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.