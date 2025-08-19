My fashion love language? Dresses, by a long shot. Though I’m also partial to a good pair of jeans, dresses take special precedence once fall rolls around. Anthropologie is undoubtedly one of my favorite places to find dresses, and if you didn’t know, their lineup for the upcoming season is just way too good already. I scoured their site and found seven fall-ready styles that are equally flattering and chic, all of which make quickly pulling together outfits (that still feel polished) easier than ever.

Scroll on to shop the 7 Anthropologie fall dresses I'm heavily eyeing right now. They're guaranteed to become your go-to’s!

Anthropologie Exquise The Tobie Mini Shirt Dress This tailored number is naturally flattering on any body, thanks to the pleating along the waistline that adds an hourglass shape. I especially love the cozy navy plaid pattern for the fall season and its mini length will work super well with any tall boot you've been wanting to wear.

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Thea Sleeveless Twofer Maxi Dress Though it gives the illusion of two separate pieces, this dress is an easy one-and-done for a quick, yet polished look. The turtleneck is an obvious choice for chilly fall evenings and will look superbly professional for long work days.

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Waisted Poplin Mini Dress I adore this unique mustard yellow color. The deeper tone is a perfect match for fall's signature palette, so you can easily pair it with black or brown accessories like boots and bags. Plus, this silhouette is ultimately very flattering, drawing your figure in along the high waistline and adding some visual interest when it comes to the dramatic pleats.

Anthropologie Pilcro Front-Zip Halter Denim Midi Dress I have several denim dresses lined up for fall already, but after seeing this style, I may just have to expand my collection! The dark wash will have everyone admiring your outfit as it contrasts with the lighter stitch work, plus I think the halter neckline and leg slit work together so well for a more sultry feel.

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Asymmetric Plaid Mix Midi Dress Patchwork plaid? I'm sold. This playful midi incorporates all the best fall colors into one adorable garment that I would definitely rock with some moto boots and a thrifted cardigan for the season. The asymmetric hem also adds whimsy, which I'm always here for.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Embroidered Mini Shirt Dress White dresses aren't just for spring and summer. I think they look perfectly relaxed and just a bit boho for fall. This shirt dress silhouette is ideal for the cooler months since it has some nice long sleeves, but still boasts a mini length that allows you to show off your go-to fall boots in style!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Bubble Twofer Mini Dress This 'twofer' mini is so sweet! Some side ruching teams up with a trendy bubble skirt to create a wonderfully flattering fit. I also really appreciate that this style's a little more modest, thanks to the cap sleeves and boat neckline up top.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.