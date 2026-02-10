If you’re finding that your home is still stuck in that pesky post-holiday slump, Anthropologie’s latest decor drop is here to change that. Leaning into plenty of eye-catching colors and whimsical patterns, the new collection is the ultimate swap for spaces that feel a bit… sterile.

Whether you’re redecorating with cozy, new bedding or you’re on the hunt for Anthro’s highly anticipated Damson Madder collaboration, these are our nine favorite mood-boosting finds for the season ahead.

Shop our top 9 decor finds from Anthropologie’s spring collection below!

Anthropologie Damson Madder Cotton Woven Striped Bathmat Anthropologie and Damson Madder created a collection that's absolutely filled with color. This plush woven mat is such an easy way to liven up your bathroom if it's lacking in whimsical energy. Shop it in two colorways now for $48 each.

Anthropologie Ana Cotton Gingham Printed Bow Pillow The gingham pattern and big bow on this pillow simply scream springtime to us. Place it on your bed, sofa, or favorite reading chair for an undeniable dose of fun.

Anthropologie Winton Round Lacquered Dining Table This butter yellow dining table is giving major main character energy. It's stunning to the point where you'll want to eat at it for every meal, every single day. We can't get enough of its sculptural characteristics. A true work of art.

Anthropologie Daphne Fresh Vanilla Orchid & Sea Salt Glass Candle The same notion goes for this candle that hosts an orchid and sea salt scent. Its vase shape will fit right in with your existing spring decor pieces. Plus once the wax is all used up, you could easily repurpose the glass for flowers. Shop it for $48 and give your dining room or coffee table some much-needed TLC for spring.

Anthropologie Iluka Cotton Printed Quilt Anthro's bedding collection for spring 2026 is so beautiful. This printed quilt comes in a wide range of different patterns (mostly floral) for the season of renewal.

Anthropologie Maya Eline Leroy Striped Ceramic Vase Don't be afraid of funky! If it was up to us, 2026 would be the year of funkiness – that is, when it comes to home decor. The bright colors and bold stripes contrast so well with the organic shape of these vases that are available in three different sizes. We recommend snagging at least two since they're so much cuter together.

Anthropologie Sienna Oak Wood Woven Entryway Cabinet This cozy cabinet can be used for your entryway organization needs or even as a discreet bar cart for when you're hosting friends and family. Its woven face is paired with a smooth top for decorating with lighting, books, vases, and pretty much anything else you want on display.

Anthropologie MINDTHEGAP Cotton Printed Susie Q Curtain Swap your solid curtains for something more playful this spring – starting with this stunning pattern! Since it includes a wide range of colors, you could use them as a starting point for pairing with other home decor pieces you already have in your home. These currently come in four sizes, too, so you can find your window's perfect fit.

Anthropologie LALA Reimagined Wood Shaded Sconce Wall Light Wall sconces like this are such a whimsical upgrade from traditional lamps. This particular pick is shoppable in four different colors of wood to suit your personal style.

