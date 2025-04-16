If you’ve ever swooned over Anthropologie’s dreamy home decor but just couldn’t justify the steep price tag, you’re not alone. Luckily, Walmart has been stepping up their home decor game with pieces that deliver the same luxe-looking aesthetic for less! From trendy throw pillows to stunning centerpieces and good-smelling candles, these 10 under-$15 Walmart home decor pieces bring major style to your space without breaking the bank.

Scroll on to discover the chicest Walmart home decor pieces to upgrade your space, all under $15!

Walmart Mainstays by Becky G. & Alejandra Pink Ribbed Glass Uplight This stunning portable lamp provides a nice, warm glow for cozy nights spent at home. The gold base definitely adds a "quiet luxury" effect, though this piece will only run you $15.

Walmart Mainstays by Becky G. & Alejandra Scallop Decorative Pillow Scalloped details are so Anthro-coded. This $13 decorative pillow will help you add instant trendy vibes to your couch and bedspread alike! Grab a few to amp up the coziness.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic Low Stone Distressed Bowl This low-profile bowl (for just $13!) would work super well as a coffee table centerpiece or a stylish fruit bowl for the kitchen.

Walmart Mainstays by Becky G. & Alejandra Blue Stripe Ceramic Pitcher Vase

This $10 hand-painted ceramic pitcher leans toward ever-trendy coastal home decor, thanks to its simple blue and white color palette. You can also use it as a vase for spring and summer blooms when you're not serving up iced teas or batched cocktails!

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Plastic Coupe Glass Set This $10 set of 4 coupe glasses will stand the test of time on your table since they're made of a durable plastic that still gives a fancy glass effect.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Salted Coconut Mahogany Jar Candle Fitted with a wooden lid, this is not your ordinary $12 candle. The glass jar comes with a frosted effect to make it feel even more luxe, plus your home will smell like absolute heaven after the salted coconut mahogany aroma hits!

Walmart One Design Home Wavy Picture Frame This playful $13 frame embraces all things wavy to house your favorite pictures and memories, whether you place it on your desk or bedside table! We think it'd even look stunning as part of a gallery wall.

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Bubble Glass Vase We love a vase, especially around this time of year when flowers are in full bloom. This little $6 cutie features a unique, luxe-looking bubble silhouette that feels downright perfect for the season!

Walmart HofferRuffer Glass Candlestick Holders No tablescape is complete without some cute candlestick holders! Amp up your next spring brunch or summery dinner party with this $15 trio that comes in so many fun colors.

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Gold Frame Mirror Tray Ooh, fancy! This $13 mirrored tray can be used across a variety of spaces, like a centerpiece for your dining table or for serving up snacks and cocktails to your pals on a night in.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more chic home decor pieces + find all the inspo you need to create your dream space!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.