Whimsy is my personally-appointed theme for springtime. Though it may sound silly (I’m actually taking it extremely seriously), I’m already applying the most whimsical vibes to every facet of my life – from the meals I cook to the clothes I wear.

More importantly, I'm determined to make whimsy a huge part of my home decor game, and what better place to make that happen than Anthropologie? Anthro’s new arrivals for the home are currently popping off with all the bold colors and playful designs I love them for. Since I am indeed a baddie on a budget, I scoured Anthropologie’s new arrivals and tracked down 9 stunning decor upgrades, all under $20!

Scroll on to shop the best under-$20 home decor finds from Anthropologie right now!

Anthropologie Ricky Coaster These $10 stoneware coasters accented with contrasting scalloped edges have the perfect amount of whimsy, plus they'll stand up to cold and hot drinks way better than your old cork ones. Each colorway is a stunning match for springtime.

Anthropologie Pasta Lovers Club Dish Towel If the Pasta Lovers Club is in fact a thing, please go ahead and induct me. Until then, I'll be snagging this adorable $20 dish towel to display my undying love for a hearty bowl of carbs and sauce.

Anthropologie Here's How Stevie Fish Citrus Juicer This $20 fish-shaped citrus juicer would cure me, TBH. It's made of durable stainless steel so it'll last for years to come, plus I think it just looks so cute as a piece of bar cart decor.

Anthropologie Benedita Bow Stoneware Mug From garments to shoes (and now stoneware), the bow trend shows zero signs of slowing down. This charming $12 mug comes in a wide range of whimsical colors like ballerina pink, butter yellow, and peach to make every sip feel like a little treat! A set of them (think 4-6) would also be a perfect snag if you're planning a springtime brunch party or afternoon tea!

Anthropologie Croissant Shaped Wax Boxed Candle Um, hello?! Whimsy is a croissant-shaped candle. Though I think this $20 is way too cute to burn, it'll absolutely add some charm to a dinner table centerpiece or coffee table setup – unlit, of course.

Anthropologie Matte Ceramic Bud Vase Because you've gotta have something cute to place your fave spring blooms in! This $16 bud vase features a pear shape to make room for any kind of stem and its hefty base sits well on any surface, from your kitchen counters to your dresser.

Anthropologie Terrain Au Revoir Iron Sign Trés chic, I say. This $16 iron sign leaves guests with a pleasant 'goodbye' and would work wonderfully by your front door.

Anthropologie Bubble Ceramic Pillar Dish Anything with a 'bubble' descriptor is bound to be whimsical AF – this $16 pillar candle holder is no exception! The rounded base is undeniably retro, so it could be fun to style alongside other vintage or thrifted home decor pieces.

Anthropologie Ischia Coasters Tomato girl summer never ended for me. I will absolutely keep the good vibes goin' with these summery $18 woven coasters shaped like the refreshing fruit! This pair's also shoppable in lemon shapes, perfect for a backyard happy hour moment!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.